2026 VA Disability Rates Increase: Check Out the Projected Salary Increase for Veterans in May?

In the early summer or fall, the disability rates will increase. The increase will be tentatively made due to the cost of living expenses and inflation. The increase, however, started from 1 December 2024 to ensure that the veterans can manage the cost of living expenses. The veterans who are willing to take the benefits must first check their eligibility.

2026 VA Disability Rates Increase

The authorities have received several requests from the veterans to increase the monthly amount. The reason that has been found out is the 2.4% COLA increase. The veterans who have dependents are seeking ways to manage their expenses. In reference to maintaining financial stability, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs might increase the compensation for eligible veterans.

This article will cover the essential information on the 2026 VA Disability Rates Increase and its positive impact on the beneficiaries.

VA Disability Rates Increase Overview

What is the VA Disability Benefit?

The Government has started provision for providing tax-free monthly payments to the veterans who are connected to the service. If the veterans have a disability while being on active duty (illness or injury), then they receive the payments. Another scenario is when the veterans are already disabled, but after joining the military, their condition worsened.

Why is There a VA Disability Rate Increase?

The veterans may be disabled and have a family to support. The authorities provide a monthly compensation with a COLA increase to the eligible veterans. COLA is a variable percentage that modifies every year depending on several factors. The most affected ones are the veterans with disability and those who also have dependents (older parents, children, spouse).

The predicted date for the increase is 1 December 2025 or the next year, 1 January 2026. The official announcement is delayed due to several legislative reasons. However, the veterans will be notified either by mail, or they can check the status from the leading portal.

COLA: Its Calculation and Impact on the Veterans

The cost-of-living adjustment is calculated from the CPI-W (consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers). This percentage is updated by Labor Statistics to understand whether there will be a COLA increase or not. CPI-W is calculated according to the goods and services purchased by households.

Whenever there is a COLA increase, the veterans are affected negatively. They have to lose savings and need to plan out alternate solutions. Around 70 million veterans were impacted by COLA in 2024. However, the authorities supported them by ensuring promising compensation rates.

Projected Salary Increase for Veterans in May

Now that you have received the vital details of the cost of living adjustment, also know that the Department provides the same amount to the veterans as the increase in COLA. This financial aid supports veterans and their families in combating expenses.

In May, disabled veterans will receive a 2.5% increase in their monthly payments. The average COLA, which is 2.6% from the past years, according to this, the salary increase will be provided to the veterans.

Veterans with 10% disability will receive $4.28 per month, and those with 100% rating will receive $93.45.

2026 VA Disability Rates Increase

In this section, the rates are mentioned according to the disability percentage. Veterans with no dependents with 10% and 20% disability rates receive $175.51 and $346.95, respectively. The table below represents the disability rate increase for those who do not have children.

Particulars 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Veteran $537.42 $774.16 $1102.04 $1395.93 $1759.19 $2044.89 $2297.96 $3831.30 Veteran with Spouse $601.42 $859.16 $1208.04 $1523.93 $1908.19 $2214.89 $2489.96 $4044.91 Veteran with Spouse and 1 parent $652.42 $927.16 $1293.04 $1625.93 $2028.19 $2351.89 $2643.96 $4216.35 Veteran with Spouse and 2 parents $703.42 $995.16 $1378.04 $1727.93 $2418.19 $2488.89 $2797.96 $4387.79 Veteran with 1 Parent $588.42 $842.16 $1187.04 $1497.93 $1879.19 $2181.89 $2451.96 $4002.74 Veteran with 2 Parents $639.42 $910.16 $1272.04 $1599.93 $1999.19 $2318.89 $2605.96 $4174.18

The table below represents the disability rate increase for those who have children.

Particulars 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Veteran with Spouse and 1 Parent, and Child $699.42 $990.16 $1372.04 $1719.93 $2138.19 $2477.89 $2784.96 $4372.79 Veteran with Spouse and 2 Parents, and a Child $750.42 $1058.16 $1457.04 $1821.93 $2258.19 $2614.89 $2938.96 $4544.23 Veteran with 1 Parent and Child $630.42 $899.16 $1258.04 $1582.93 $1978.19 $2295.89 $2579.96 $4145.59 Veteran with 2 Parents and Child $681.42 $967.16 $1343.04 $1684.93 $2098.19 $2432.89 $2733.96 $4317.03

Kindly note that there could be a change in the rates with the changes in COLA or inflation.

Alternate Plans for Veterans to Manage the Rising Costs

Let’s not deny that veterans and their families become sufferers with the modification in COLA. Here are some of the plans that veterans can implement.

1. VA Disability Rating Reevaluation

The veterans who are on a 10% or a 20% disability rating must reevaluate. Maybe there is an increase in the disability rating, which could help to receive an increased monthly compensation.

2. Explore Other VA Benefits

GI Bill, healthcare, housing, and food; the authorities provide numerous benefits to the veterans. Browse the leading portal to explore the benefits.

3. Implement Financial Strategies

Savings & investments are the two key aspects that could help a veteran manage overall costs. They can seek advice from a financial expert to make profitable investments.

4. Apply to Veterans’ Group Life Insurance

The application has to be submitted within 120 days of leaving the military. The document comprising the health status has to be submitted to the concerned department to receive the insurance.

Veterans can manage financial hardships if they have a productive strategy. Minimizing expenses and focusing on savings could be of help.