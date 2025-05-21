AISSEE Result 2025: aissee.nta.nic.in Sainik School Class 6 & 9 CutOff Marks & Merit List

The results of those who appeared for the AISSEE 2025 exam is still pending and till now the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released the 2025 AISSEE results. But on May 5, 2025, its provisional answer key was made public, and on May 7, 2025, the objection period ended. However, no information has been shared on AISSEE Result 2025 Release Date, so students who attended the test can check their results via official AISSEE website, aissee.nta.nic.in, as soon as the results are announced.

When the panel of subject experts confirms that the objections submitted by the aspirants are accurate, the answer key will be updated appropriately and the revised final answer key will be used to prepare and announce the result.

If you have given the AISSEE, then you will now be waiting for AISSEE Result 2025 Download Link, then i assure you that it will be shared soon. Every year, lakhs of students take the exam for admission to Sainik School, and this year too, the AISSEE Exam 2025 for admission to Class 6 and 9 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5 April 2025.

All eyes are now on the result date and the selection process After the objections filed by the students till May 7, it is now reported that the result will be released soon. A medical test will be done for the shortlisted students immediately after the AISSEE Result 2025 Release Date and schedule for it, will be announced on the website of the respective Sainik Schools and through the official notice.

NTA AISSEE 2025 Details

Name of authority NTA Exam Name AISSEE 2025 Category Results AISSEE Exam Date 5 April 2025 AISSEE Result Release Date June 2025 Official Website aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE Result 2025 Release Date

NTA had conducted the AISSEE 2025 Class 6 and 9 examination on 5 April 2025 and by releasing its provisional answer key on May 5, the students who were dissatisfied with the answer key were asked to file objections by May 7. Now preparations are being made to issue the result after verifying the objections received from the subject expert.

According to latest update, the AISSEE Result 2025 might be shared in the 1st week of June. However, since the official website of NTA has not yet announced a confirmed date for the result, students are advised to keep visiting aissee.nta.nic.in and my website regularly.

Sainik School Entrance Exam Merit List 2025 Download

On the official website, the merit list for both qualified and non-qualified students of AISSEE Sainik School will be made public. In order to ascertain their eligibility for the further admission phases, which include e-counseling, medical exams, and final selection for Sainik Schools around India, more than 2 lakh aspirants are waiting for the NTA AISSEE 2025 merit list. For admission to Classes 6 and 9, AISSEE is used to made the merit list and the Sainik School merit list for 2025 may be seen at aissee.nta.nic.in.

The minimum scores needed for admission will be decided by Sainik Schools, who will also set the qualifying marks for their 2025 entrance test. These scores are important for applicants hoping to get into these esteemed schools, which are renowned for their demanding curriculum and military focus. Aspirants should keep up with official announcements for AISSEE Result 2025 Latest Update.

AISSEE Answer Key 2025 Score card for Class 6 and 9

Class 6 and 9 final answer keys have already been shared by NTA and the officials are now working to announce the Sainik School Entrance Exam Results 2025 soon. The official website where aspirants may access their results is aissee.nta.nic.in and to get the scorecard, you must enter your application no. and password. Admission to Sainik schools will be granted to eligible aspirants following the verification of their documentation and payment of their fees.

Process to check AISSEE Result 2025

Take a tour of aissee.nta.nic.in and click on the link that reads “AISSEE 2025 Result”

Fill your application no. and other details in the result sign in page and now your AISSEE Result 2025 will be up on your device’s screen.

Download the AISSEE Score card for Class 6 and 9 and take a print out for future use.

After result announcement

Admission to Sainik School is not only on the basis of written examination. Students who qualify after AISSEE 2025 will be called in the next round. It includes:

Medical Test : This is an important stage in which the physical fitness of the students is checked.

Final Merit List: The AISSEE merit list 2025 Download PDF is shared on the basis of the medical and AISSEE scores.

The AISSEE merit list 2025 Download PDF is shared on the basis of the medical and AISSEE scores. Admission: After the name appears in the merit, the admission process begins in the concerned Sainik School.