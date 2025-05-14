BITSAT 2025 Slot Booking: bitsadmission.com Admit Card Release Date

The BITSAT 2025 Slot Booking for session 1 tests has been started from 13-05-2025 to 16-05-2025 and aspirants who have registered for the BITSAT exam can book a slot on the official website. Applicants were able to schedule their desired exam slots via the BITSAT 2025 slot booking system.

This is done on a 1st come, 1st served basis, so you must book a test time now via bitsadmission.com. During this process, applicants were invited to choose among available exam seats based on their preferences. There are two primary slots: Slot one and Slot two. As the procedure is real-time, aspirants who did not pick their preferred slots were automatically allocated test slots by the authority.

Once verified, the slots cannot be changed and the time slots for both BITSAT sessions will be same. Continue reading to learn about the detailed step-by-step slot booking process, as well as the elements to consider before confirming an exam session. The dates for booking BITSAT Session 2 slots are 16-06-2025 to 17-06-2025.

BITSAT 2025 Slot Booking

BITS Pilani has begun process of BITSAT Slots Booking 2025 from 13-05-2025 and aspirants must choose their preferred exam day and time slot on the official website bitsadmission.com. Log in with your application number and password to make your selection. The deadline for booking a BITSAT slot in 2025 is 16-05-2025.

As previously stated, the process would operate on a first-come, first-served basis, which means that available seats would be filled rapidly, and late comers may find that their desired slot has already been booked and so aspirants must book their slots now as the process is live.

On 13-05-2025, the authorities also announced the BITSAT exam 2025 city allotment and aspirants must check their designated exam centre and then choose an available exam date and time based on availability. The BITSAT 2025 Session 1 test is planned for 26-05-2025 to 30-05-2025. Successfully registered applicants can access their BITSAT admit card 2025 from 23-05-2025, until the exam day.

BITSAT 2025 Slot Booking Live Updates

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani has officially started the slot booking process for BITSAT 2025 session 1 and aspirants who have enrolled for the BITS Admission Test can now book their desired exam day and time slot via bitsadmission.com. The slot booking window will remain open until 16-05-2025 and as part of the process, applicants must select one of 2 available time slots for the BITSAT 2025 session 1, which runs from 26-05-2025 to 30-05-2025 Slot allocation is done on a 1st come, 1st served basis.

Aspirants have to login in with their application no. and password to book their slot and organization has also issued the exam centre data, allowing applicants to choose their preferred test city. Meanwhile, BITS has postponed the sharing of the BITSAT 2025 admit card, which will now be available on 23-05-2025, one day earlier than initially anticipated. Only applicants who have completed the slot booking process will be able to download their BITSAT 2025 admit card, that has candidate’s name, test date, time, location, and other exam instructions.

Steps for BITSAT Slot Booking 2025

Only those who have successfully enrolled for the exam will be allowed to book an exam time and you will be required to provide app. ID and password to move ahead.

Aspirants must choose an exam centre from the alternatives provided, and they may choose a different test centre if the selected testing site does not have any open dates. After an applicant has booked an exam location, it cannot be changed.

After checking in, students will be shown the available slot dates based on the exam centre they choose.

The available dates for the candidate’s chosen exam centre will be indicated in green. This is the last stage in the BITSAT exam registration process.

Before scheduling the exam, students will be requested to double-check their chosen alternatives to ensure that they are not changed later on. Students can confirm their spots after double-checking the information they submitted. If an aspirant find any error, they must contact the BITSAT authorities immediately.

BITSAT Slot Booking 2025 Important Dates

BITS Pilani has shared the BITSAT 2025 slot booking date on its official website and aspirants must schedule their slot booking within BITSAT Slot Booking 2025 Dates. Those can check the BITSAT slot booking dates in the table below.

BITSAT slot booking session one 13-05-2025 to 16-05-2025 Issue of BITSAT hall ticket 2025 (session I) 23-05-2025 BITSAT 2025 exam date (session first) 26-05-2025 to 30-05-2025 BITSAT session two slot booking date 16-06-2025 to 17-06-2025 Availability of BITSAT 2025 hall ticket (session second) 20-06-2025 BITSAT exam date 2025 (session second) 20-06-2025 to 26-06-2025