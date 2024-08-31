CBSE 10th Class Result 2024: cbse.gov.in Class 10 Marksheet Download

This article will provide insight on the Upcoming CBSE 10th Class Result 2024. There is a certain level of uncertainty among the students as well as their parents regarding the results which was released on 13 May 2024. The examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education are uniformly conducted in all the affiliated institution and are seemingly very tough to pass. Thus waiting for the results is a very stressful task for the students.

The CBSE has been conducting 10th as well as 12th board examinations every year. These examinations are usually conducted in the first quarter of a year. Similarly this year’s 10th board examinations have been conducted between the dates of 15th February, 2024 and 13th March, 2024. The time at which these examinations were conducted was 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM and for certain paper the ending time was 12:30 PM. CBSE will very soon declare the CBSE 10th Result 2024 on the official website.

CBSE 10th Class Result 2024

The examinations have been concluded so now the students who appeared in these examinations are eagerly waiting for the results. The CBSE 10th Board Result 2024 published on the 13th of May, 2024 and the students will need visit the official website of CBSE to enter their details, including date of birth and examination’s roll number, to get respective results. This article will assist these students and their parents to know essential details about the Upcoming Results of the CBSE Board Examinations for 10th Class.

Overview of the CBSE Board 10th Class Result 2024

Title of the Article CBSE 10th Class Result 2024 Associated Department The Central Board of Secondary Education Examination 10th Class Session 2023-24 Schedule of Exam Between 15th February, 2024 and 13th March, 2024 Category Results Estimated Date for Results 13 May 2024 For More Information www.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2024 Date

The board examination conducted by the CBSE for 10th class are considered a benchmark in the student life of an individual. It is the first opportunity presented before the students to prove the educational expertise. Whatever the final result will be is going to stay with the student for rest of their life. Hence it is a crucial milestone in achieving the aspirations by each and every student in the later part of their lives.

The exam is usually conducted for subjects that are being taught to the student by their educational institute that is affiliated with the CBSE. The syllabus of various subjects for the examinations is determined by the CBSE. The affiliated education institutes provide education to enrolled students as per this predetermined syllabus. The question papers are same for all the students who are enrolled under the CBSE. So that the difficulty level is on par for all the enrolled students.

CBSE 10th Board Result 2024

The exact date for CBSE 10th Class Result 2024 released on 13 May, 2024. It has been seen that the 10th Class results are usually declared after the results for 12th class are out. The CBSE Board Examinations for the 12th class has just been concluded on 2nd April, 2024. The evaluation of answer sheets of the students who appeared in these exams will require quite some time before the final results are declared. That is why the results are declared almost one and a half months after the examination are being concluded.

Things to Keep in Mind for CBSE 10th Board Results?

The students need to keep their information including roll number, school number and date of birth to check the respective results of the CBSE 10th Board Examinations. Further, the student also needs to keep the physical copy of their admit card for receiving the marks sheet from their educational institute.

What are the modes of checking the CBSE 10th Board results?

The CBSE 10th Class Results, whenever they are declared in the month of May 2024, can be accessed using the following modes:

Using the official websites of CBSE:-

The students can visit any of the official websites of CBSE to access their CBSE 10th Class Results 2024. The official websites are –

www.cbse.nic.in;

www.cbseresults.nic.in;

www.results.nic.in.

The digitization of cbse 10th class results, marks sheets and other academic documents is done by National Informatics Centre under:

The Department of Information Technology; The Communications and Information Technology Ministry; The Government of India.

Using the mobile apps –

The students can also access their CBSE 10th Class Results using the mobile apps upon declaration. The apps are –

Parinam Manjusha; UMANG; DigiResults; SMS organizer app

These apps are available for android, iOS and windows platforms. The access to these apps can be gained by creating a DigiLocker account. The mobile number linked with Aadhar Card needs to be used to create the DigiLocker account at www.digilocker.gov.in. Once registered the login credentials will be sent to the registered mobile number for signing in the DigiLocker account.

Using Interactive Voice Response System –

The student can call on the given telephone number to access their CBSE 10th Class Results. The telephone number is – 011 – 24300699; or

The Students can send an SMS to 7738299899 which needs to be in the following format –

Cbse10 <roll no> <school no> <center no>

Using Google Search Engine –

The student can simply search the keyword “CBSE 10th Class Result 2024” at www.google.co.in.