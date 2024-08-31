CTET Admit Card 2024, ctet.nic.in Exam City Intimation Direct Link

For the next Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which is scheduled for January 21, 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the CTET Pre Admit Card 2024, commonly referred to as the City Center Information Slip. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test-2024 will be organized on 21 January 2024 so be ready to join the exam on this date.

CTET Admit Card 2024

CBSE CTET Admit Card January 2024 Details

Name of Authority Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Test Name Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 CTET Pre-Admit Card 2024 12 January 2024 CTET Admit Card 2024 Release Date 19 January 2024 Category Admit Card CTET Exam Date 2024 21 January 2024 (Sunday) Official Website www.ctet.nic.in

CTET Exam City Slip 2024 Download

ctet.nic.in Admit Card 2024 Download Link

CTET Exam Pattern 2024

For the CTET Exam 2024, more than 28 lakh applicants have filled the online exam forms. The CTET Exam 2024 Admit Card will be shared on 19 January 2024. It is stated in the CTET Exam Date 2024 will take place on January 21, 2024. Additionally, a revised curriculum and CTET Exam Pattern 2024 have been shared below. I would like to inform you that now, the examination city slip and hall ticket for the CTET test 2024 will be available for download.

CTET Exam Pattern – Paper I

Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Duration CDP 30 30 2.5 hours Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 EVS 30 30 Total 150 150

CTET Exam Pattern – Paper II

Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Duration CDP 30 30 2.5 hours Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 A. Math’s and Science 30 + 30 60 B. SS and Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Steps to get CTET Admit Card 2024

Join the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET- January 2024 ctet.nic.in

Now click on ctet.nic.in Admit Card 2024 Download Link

Then fill the detail and press on submit icon

Now you can download CTET Hall Ticket 2024 and take the print out of it.