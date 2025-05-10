CUET UG Admit Card 2025: cuet.nta.nic.in Undergraduate Hall Ticket Download

The National Testing Agency has recently changed the schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – Undergraduate (UG) amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. However, students are now advocating for the exam to be completely called off. And now this exam will start from on 13 May 2025 and authority has already published the exam city slips, and the CUET UG Admit Card 2025 is also available to download from 10th May 2025.

There remains a possibility that the exam organizing body might cancel or delay the exam as a precautionary approach, but official confirmation is still pending. NTA will conduct exams in several shifts as this year, a total of 37 subjects will be reviewed in CBT mode. This includes many languages, subjects and e student can select 5 subjects. Each test paper will have 50 questions and 60 minutes will be given for each test paper.

CUET UG Admit Card 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the cuet.nta.nic.in UG Exam Admit Card 2025 this week. The CUET UG 2025 exam will start on 13 May 2025 and registered applicants can access their admit cards by signing in to cuet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. Without this admit card and if your information is incorrect, you will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

The purpose of CUET-UG is to provide a uniform assessment platform instead of several entrance examinations. This examination evaluates candidates on the basis of language skills, specific subjects and general qualifications, which corresponds to the National Education Policy 2020 to promote inclusiveness and equal opportunities. It is a national level examination conducted for admission to central universities, recognized and other universities. CUET 2025 is the only examination for all courses of Indian universities as it covers all UG programs such as humanities, commerce, science and engineering.

NTA CUET Undergraduate Exam 2025 Details

Name of Examination CUET- Undergraduate Authority Name NTA CUET UG Admit Card Date 10th May 2025 Category Admit Card Exam Date 13 May 2025 Official Website cuet.nta.nic.in

When is admit card releasing?

This test will commence on 13-05-2025 and once the CUET UG online admit card is available, you can get it via cuet.nta.nic.in. Applicants must visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, to download their CUET UG Exam hall ticket 2025. As we know that NTA has rescheduled it and now it will start from 13-05-2025 and will will conclude on 3-06- 2025. More than 13 lakh students have registered and City slip has been already been released.

I want to tell you that the names of those cities are available in the exam city slip, where examination centers have been allocated. So that students are able to arrange travel and housing in advance and notice has also been issued in this regard. Without CUET-UG Exam 2025 admit card, you cant appear for the test so visit cuet.nta.nic.in and download it.

Direct link to be activated soon

The CUET is a big exam for students seeking admission to UG programs at various universities of the country and exam will commence on 13 May 2025. The NTA will provide the CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Release Date just a few days before the exam and applicants can find more information regarding the CUET UG Admit Card 2025, such as the estimated release date, download link, and ways to download it, below.

The official website’s link to download the CUET UG Admit Card 2025 will soon be active. When it becomes available, students can obtain their hall ticket directly from the website provided below. Keep yourself informed and visit the official website regularly to see when the CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Download Link is available.

Process to download cuet.nta.nic.in UG Admit Card 2025

As per CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Latest Update, it is expected to be release anytime now. The NTA, which administers the exam, has not yet verified the release date, though. The hall ticket is usually shared in public public a few days prior to the start of the test. It is recommended that applicants often visit the official CUET UG website (cuet.nta.nic.in) for the latest details and bookmark this page to get instant alerts on the admit card release. The process to download the CUET UG Exam 2025 Admit Card are as follows:

Open the web browser on your computer or phone and go to the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Now move towards latest news section and click on CUET UG Admit Card Link.

You will be redirected to CUET UG 2025 Admit Card Download Page

On the login page, enter your application ID and password correctly in the specified field.

You will see a security key on the page, enter it correctly to move forward.

Now you must take NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2025 printout for future reference.