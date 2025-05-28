DOGE Says 40% of SSA Calls Are Scams: As per Official Data, It’s Below 1%

Millions of American receive profound financial assistance from the Social Security Administration. But, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said that about 40% of SSA calls are scams. It means scammers are impersonating as SSA officials to defraud and loot money from the beneficiaries of SSA’s programs. It has sparked a lot of controversy among the U.S. citizens and also create a fear among them.

But, the official data of Social Security Administration highlights that the fraud calls are below 1%. It contradicted the assertions made by Elon Musk’s DOGE due to which DOGE is now under inspection. However, if you want full details related to the SSA’s Fraud Call and how the organization is responding to these scams then this article is for you. You can also read about how these SSA’s scam calls can be identified and avoided so that your money remains safe.

DOGE Says 40% of SSA Calls Are Scams

The officials of Social Security Administration said that the organization takes scam calls very seriously. It also works continuously for educating U.S. citizens about these scamming activities. In addition to this, in the response to DOGE’s scam calls claim, SSA emphasized that they contact the eligible recipients through mail and only call those people who currently in contact with them because of a program or matter. So, as per the SSA’s officials if a person calls and asks for personal and bank account details then it is likely a fraud and not a call from the Social Security Administration.

Moreover, to respond back to the alleged 40% scam calls, Senator Warren replied that the accusations made by Elon Musk’s DOGE has only created confusion and chaos among U.S. citizens. In April 2025, DOGE employees had also made same assertions during an interview with Fox News. So, she further said that DOGE’s false assumptions are nothing but an indirect attempt to slow down benefits of people.

Official Data: Scam Call below 1%

According to the actual reports of Social Security Administration, official data shows that fraud calls percentage is below 1%. It contradicts the assertions made by the Musk’s DOGE that is 40% calls of SSA are from fraudsters. Furthermore, a report of Nextgov which acquired data from a confidential SSA documents highlights that out of 110,000 Social Security Claims only 2 have the probability of being false.

Furthermore, in the reports of Fortune, a spokesperson of SSA said that their latest scam detection technologies spammed 20,000 recognizable Social Security numbers. Within these calls, fraudsters requested to change the direct deposits but they had failed a security measures. Hence, over $19.8 million of SSA has been saved from loss with the help of these security measures and latest fraud detection systems. Therefore, during the times of scam calls news, it is crucial for eligible recipients to trust only the official data of the Social Security Administration.

Scam Calls Impact on U.S. Citizens

The beneficiaries of SSA’s programs are significantly impacted by the news of 40% SSA’s fraud calls. As per the Nextgov, it has degraded public services and also caused delayed in the claim process of several SSA’s programs. One of the major impact of scam calls is that it has created emotional distress among U.S. citizens. Many people are now fearing that they might lose their benefits which are provided by the Social Security Administration. A report also highlights that the claim process of SSA’s retirement benefits has been slowed down by 25% as fraudsters are mainly targeting the senior citizens of America.

Thus, the slowing down of retirement claim process by 25% resulted in degradation of public services. Moreover, for running fraud checks, the Social Security Administration had also automatically delayed the claim process of latest benefits by needing identity verification for claiming the benefits. Thus, several beneficiaries in US have lost their trust in the Social Security Administration because of the delays caused in SSA’s benefits claim process. On the other hand, the news of SSA’s fraud calls also financially impacted the U.S. citizens. As fraudsters primarily targets vulnerable or elderly U.S. citizens, it created panic and chaos among those individuals. Thus, they may share their financial information or money if a person calls impersonating as SSA’s official.

Therefore, for protecting themselves from the frauds, it is important that U.S. citizens keep themselves updated and informed regarding the news of SSA’s 40% calls are scam. In addition, it is also crucial that they trust only the official data of the Social Security Administration.

How you can identify and avoid SSA’s Scam Calls

In order to not fall for the SSA’s scam calls, you can take the following measures –

Watch out for unsolicited calls: If someone calls you unexpectedly and says they are from the Social Security Administration, it’s probably a scam.

If someone calls you unexpectedly and says they are from the Social Security Administration, it’s probably a scam. Confirm the identity of the caller: Request the caller’s name, badge number, and number for a callback After that, end the call and confirm their identity by calling the SSA’s official number.

Request the caller’s name, badge number, and number for a callback After that, end the call and confirm their identity by calling the SSA’s official number. Avoid giving out financial or personal information: Sensitive information is never requested by the SSA over the phone unless you have first made contact.

Sensitive information is never requested by the SSA over the phone unless you have first made contact. Report suspicious calls: Contact the Office of the Inspector General at the SSA if you believe a call is fraudulent

SSA’s Initiatives to Stop Fraudulent Calls

Through a number of initiatives, the SSA is actively fighting scam calls, such as:

Public education: Through outreach initiatives, social media, and its website, the SSA informs the public about scam calls and how to avoid them.

Law enforcement cooperation: To look into and bring charges against scammers, the SSA collaborates with law enforcement organizations.

Enhanced technology: To identify and stop scam calls, the SSA is investigating ways to use technology.