IB ACIO Result 2024, www.mha.gov.in ACIO II/ Executive CutOff & Scorecard Direct Link

A large number of Students who appeared in this IB ACIO-II/ Executive Exam 2024 are anticipated to know their IB ACIO Result 2024. The result of IB ACIO-II/ Executive Tier 1 published on 28 March 2024 by the Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs. for which the board will notify all the students through its official handle i.e.mha.gov.in.

If you have participated in this exam, you must check the IB Result 2024 ACIO-II/ Executive Answer Key, Cut off Marks, and merit list for Tier 2. Only the candidates who attended this exam and also cleared this exam are eligible to sit in the IB ACIO Tier II Exam 2024. Now you have to check the latest news below.

IB ACIO Result 2024

It is anticipation among all the candidates to check their IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2024. The result may be available once the evaluation of the IB ACIO Answer Sheet 2024 is completed. The evaluation will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance and also count the number of shifts in which the exam has been completed.

You should wait because the evaluation process may take several weeks to complete and once it has been completed, the IB ACIO Result 2024 for Tier 1 will be on the official website. Before the result, IB ACIO Tier 1 Answer Key 2024 will be released and based on the answer key, individuals can get an idea about their performance in this examination. After the release of answer key, candidates will be able to get their hands on IB ACIO Result 2024 on 28 March 2024.

Intelligence Bureau ACIO Result 2024 – Overview

Article on IB ACIO Result 2024 Status Released Authority Intelligence Bureau Vacancy 955 Post Name AICO – II/ Executive Exam Date 17th and 18th January 2024 (Tier 1) Category Result Result Date 28 March 2024 Official Website mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2024

IB ACIO Exam 2024 has been conducted for tier 1 to select eligible candidates for the tier II Exam. The exam was concluded on 17th and 18th January 2024. Around 995 vacancies have been announced to appoint eligible candidates for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive.

It is required and also essential for the candidates to download the IB ACIO II Tier I Result 2024 which is being announced in the coming dates. You can get more updates on the IB ACIO Exam 2024 Result, Answer Key, Cut off Marks, and Merit List for IB ACIO Tier II. A Direct Download Link of the result has been attached below and it will soon activate once officially announced.

MHA IB ACIO Result 2024 Tier 1 Release Date

IB Exam for ACIO-II/ Executive has been completed for tier 1. After the exam, IB announced to release of IB ACIO-II Tier 1 Result 2024 on 28 March 2024 which is much anticipated for the candidates who appeared. You should wait and watch the official website for the latest updates. The Candidates who have participated in this exam and will pass this exam can attend the Tier 2 Round which is being held as per the official schedule. without worrying about the tier 2 round, you have to check the IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2024 on the official website.

IB will select eligible candidates for the notified post under which the exam to select eligible candidates has been conducted on the given schedule. A massive number of candidates attended this exam and are now worried about their IB ACIO – II Result 2024. The result will be available if you are seeking to take place in the tier 2 exam. After both Tier 1 and Tier 2 rounds, the board will shortlist candidates for the Psychometric and interview test. So you have to wait with the valid roll number and get the result once it is released officially.

IB ACIO – II/ Executive CutOff 2024

After the exam is completed, the candidates need to check IB ACIO Tier 1 Cut off Marks 2024. The cut off marks also define the minimum qualifying marks which can be different for general, OBC, ST, and SC Candidates. You should check the cut off marks accordingly to your category. Soon the board will update the IB ACIO-II/ Executive Cut off Marks 2024 on its official website after the IB ACIO Result announcement.

The Cut off Marks will be released along with the IB ACIO-II/Executive Result 2024 on the website. It is a minimum qualifying mark and every candidate needs to secure marks equal to and above the IB ACIO Tier 1 Cut off Marks. Based on IB ACIO Cut off, further selection for the Tier 2 exam will be done. So you have to check and you must get it from the website. Here I have attached the IB ACIO Expected Cut off for Tier 1 and it could be nearly the official cut off marks. So you have to check the table below.

IB ACIO Expected CutOff Marks 2024 Tier 1 Exam

Category IB Expected Cut off 2024 ACIO-II/ Executive Tier 1 General 70 to 75 OBC 60 to 65 SC 55 to 60 ST 55 to 60 EWS 55 to 60

What About the IB ACIO-II/ Executive Tier II & III Exam 2024?

Once the IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2024 is announced then selected candidates will be shortlisted for the Tier II Exam. The Tier II Exam will be a descriptive exam of 50 Marks. In this Tier II, candidates will have to write an Essay of 30 Marks, English Comprehension & précis writing of 20 Marks. Candidates will be given at least 1 hour to complete this exam paper.

If you want to get selected in this Tier II process then you need to secure the minimum qualifying marks which will be decided after the completion of the examination. After Tier II, selected candidates will participate in Tier III or Interview examination. Candidates who will be shortlisted to appear in the interview test may have to undergo a psychometric or aptitude test which is a part of this tier III Process.

Steps to Download IB ACIO-II/ Executive Tier 1 Result 2024

You should visit the MHA IB Website for the result download.

Check and find the IB ACIO Result 2024.

Now click on the tier 1 result link on the website dashboard.

After that, you have to enter the login essentials.

Click on the submit and wait for the result.

Soon you will see your IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2024.

Verify the result and click on download.