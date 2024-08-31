IPL Schedule 2024, www.iplt20.com Team List with Captains & Match Venue

The much-anticipated game among the young Cricket Lover, IPL 2024 is being started from 22 March 2024. There are many expectations for the IPL Schedule 2024 to be managed by the BCCI and soon it will be uploaded on the official website. If you are here to know the IPL Schedule 2024, Match Dates, Venue, IPL Teams 2024, and many others then should read this complete article and know the updates available here.

This year IPL 2024 will begin on 22 March 2024 for which the Last IPL Match 2024 will be played on 26th May 2024. This can be expected from dates gathered from multiple sources. If you want to know genuine updates then must follow the IPL official Website where all the updates will be uploaded. You can also read this article till the end to know IPL 2024 Updates.

IPL Schedule 2024

Recently, IPL 2024 Auction has been completed in which multiple players from different teams have been selected. Soon the BCCI will disclose the IPL Team List 2024 along with the IPL 2024 Fixture as well as IPL Schedule 2024. I know you are very eager to know the updates because everyone is waiting for this league which connects millions of Cricket lovers to Television. As per the updates, Around 10 teams will participate in this IPL 2024 for which TATA is sponsored this 17th Season of the Indian Premier League. On 19th December 2023, the IPL Auction for the 2024 League has been completed and different IPL Franchises have participated to add one player to their team. Here I have attached the complete IPL 2024 Team List with Captain’s Name. You should go below to know updates.

The IPL Time Table 2024 is crucial for all the people because the entire league will be played accordingly. Through the IPL 2024 Schedule, you can know which team will be played on which date and who will be played by each other to win this league. Soon the BCCI official will announce the complete IPL 2024 Schedule, Team List, Match Fixture, Venue and Time on its portal. It would help if you kept an eye on the official portal to get the updates on time. You can also follow this website to know the IPL Latest Update 2024 happen in the coming days. If you are excited and can’t stop to read further updates then move to the following sections and collect the information there.

TATA IPL 2024 Time Table – Overview

Country India Tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) Year 2024 Season 17th Season Authority BCCI IPL First Match Date 22 March 2024 IPL 2024 Format Round Robin Format Teams Number 10 Teams IPL 2024 Match 74 Matches IPL 2024 Last Match Date 26 May 2024 Category News

IPL 2024 Schedule is Yet to be Announced

Here is the tentative IPL 2024 Schedule that has arrived on various networks. However, BCCI has yet to release the Schedule for the 17th Edition of IPL and is planning to disclose it soon. If you are an IPL Fan then need to gather the latest updates by visiting the official website. Here through this article, I have also been providing you the complete updates that you should know.

This is much anticipated for the people to know the IPL Schedule 2024 as well as further latest updates related to this league. Once the IPL 2024 Time Table released by the board, you will be able to see complete updates including IPL 2024 Fixture, venue, Match Date, Total teams, and many others. So you have to wait until BCCI reveals the TATA IPL Schedule 2024 on its website. Apart from this, you should move to the following section to know the expected idea about the IPL Match Dates 2024 and further IPL 2024 Team List.

TATA IPL 2024 Stadium List (Venue)

City IPL Stadium List Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Chennai M.A. Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium Mohali Punjab Cricket Association Is Bindra Stadium Lucknow Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Ahmadabad Narendra Modi Stadium Guwahati Barsapara Cricket Stadium Kolkata Eden Garden Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Dharamsala Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

2024 Indian Premier League: Teams with Captain

Franchise/ Team Captain Delhi Capitals David Warner Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer Gujarat Titans Shubhman Gill Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan Sunrisers Hyderabad Aiden Markram Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis

IPL Schedule 2024 Team Players List

IPL 2024 Team List IPL 2024 Players List Rajasthan Royal (RR) Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimran Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Abdul P A, Riyan Parag, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vashishth, Obed Mccoy, Km Asif, Prasidh Krishna, Kunal Rathore, KC Cariappa, Trent Boult, Joe Root, and Yashasvi Jaiswal Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Wanindu Hasranga, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Siddharth Kaul, Will Jacks, Josh Hazlewood, Rajan Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Reece Topley, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Manoj Bhandage, Harshal Patel, Suyash S Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lamror, Fat Du Plessis, Avinash Singh, Karn Sharma, and Shahbaz Ahamad Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Markande, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Samrath Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Harry Brook, and Glenn Philips Punjab Kings (PK) Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Baltej Dhanda, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sam Curran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Shivam Singh, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Chahar, and Jonny Bairstow Gujarat Titans (GT) Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Malhotra, Wriddhiman Saha, K.S Bharat, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Hardik Pandeya, Urvil Patel, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Yash Dayal, Shubman Gill, Jayant Yadav, Odeon Smith, Pradeep Sangwan, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, and B.sai Sudharsan Mumbai Indians (MI) Rohit Sharma, Shams Mulani, Hrihik Shokeen, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Akash Mandhwal, Raghav Goyal, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakuamr Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, N.Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Jhye Richardson, and Tim David. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ambati Rayudu, Simarheet Singh, Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, Sheikh Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, K Bhagath Varma, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Ajinkya Rahane. Delhi Capitals (DC) Phl Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Abhishek Parel, David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarloti, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rajhamna, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Pravin Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ripal Patel, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, and Yash Dhull