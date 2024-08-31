JEE Main Admit Card 2024, jeemain.nta.nic.in Hall Ticket Direct Link

The article will provide detailed information related to dates of release of the JEE Main Admit Card 2024. The JEE Exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in India every year. This exam is an entrance way for students to secure a seat in a well-known and reputable college to pursue further studies.

JEE Main Admit Card 2024

The exams of JEE Main will be organized between January and April. The exam will be held in two shifts: 1st and 2nd. Many students are preparing for the exams and looking forward to receiving admit cards. Students have already applied for the exam held in 2024 as application forms were released previously from 1 November 2023 to 4 December 2023.

Students who have missed the date are advised to be more attentive in the future and keep updated on the release date of exam forms. You can keep your eyes on this website as we never miss a chance to update people regarding exams and results.

The 1st session of JEE Main Exams will be held on 24 January 2024 to 1 February 2024 while the 2nd session of JEE Main Exams will be conducted on 1 April to 15 April 2024.

Anticipated Released Date of JEE Main Admit Card

JEE Main Exam Admit Card has been released for B.Arch/ B.plan Examination on 20 January 2024 and for B.E/ B.Tech Exam on 24 January 2024 on the official portal of the NTA. People are suggested to keep an eye on the portal and download the admit card after its being released. Registration ID of the candidate and password are the two credentials required to access and download the admit card. Several crucial pieces of information will be mentioned on the admit card including date of birth, name of the candidate, date of the exam, examination center, application number, exam time, duration, and reporting time.

Apart from this, it is good to read thoroughly the instructions also mentioned in the further section of the admit card. This section will help you to know the things you will not be carrying with you in the examination center and the rules you have to know while taking the exam. It is important to be conscious of the instructions because ignoring them may lead to the elimination of the candidate.

JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card: Overview

Name of Examination JEE Mains 2024 Authorized by National Testing Agency JEE Main total exam sessions 2 First session JEE Main Exam Date for (B.Arch/ B.Plan) 24 January 2024 First session JEE Main Exam Date for (B.E/B.Tech) 27 January -1 February 2024 Second session JEE Main Exam Date 1 April 2024-15 April 2024 Release Date of Admit Card 20 January 2024 (B.Arch/ B.plan)

24 January 2024 (B.E/ B.Tech) Total no. of JEE Exam Shifts 2 Time of Exam Shift 1st shift: 9:00 am-12:00 pm

2nd shift: 3:00 pm-6:00 pm Exam Duration 3 hours Category Admit Card Mode of Examination Computer Based Test Official Portal http://jeemain.nta.ac.in/

Languages in which the JEE Main Exam will be held

The entrance exam for engineering conducted by the National Testing Agency will be held from 24 Jan-1 Feb 2024. As per the notification made official by the National Education Policy (NEP), the students would be able to attempt the exam in their preferred language. The students will be provided with an option to select the language in which they would like to attempt the national-level exam. The exam paper will be available in English, Urdu, Hindi, Telugu, Assamese, Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia, Kannada, Marathi, and Malayalam.

It is a computer-based exam that will be conducted in two different shifts. The organizers conduct the exam in variable shifts to maintain management and ignore the chances of creating chaos and mismanagement among the centers. The students who have been selected to give exams during the first shift have to report to the centers at a certain time because the exam will be started by 9 am and will be finished by noon. While the second shift will conduct the exams from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main Exam City Slip 2024 (Out)

Exam City Slip released by the officials consists of the information about the city and venue allotted to every candidate. As per the exam city slip, students are obliged to reach the specific destination on the reporting time. Failure to reach the venue during the reporting time will not allow you to sit in the exams. The National Testing Agency has released the City Intimation Result for Session 1 JEE Main Exam on January 12 for the exam which will happen on 24 January. JEE Main Exam City Slip can be downloaded from the official website of JEE Mains 2024.

How to download Admit Card for JEE Main Exam 2024

JEE Main Exam Session 1 Admit Card released on January 20, 2024. There are some steps mentioned below in the section to help the applicants download the admit card for the discussed exam:

Browse the web and enter the official portal of the NTA website at http://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

Now click on the download link of the admit card.

Enter the particulars in the given column, which involves the date of birth and application number of the applicant.

Submit the information by clicking the submit button.

A new page will be opened that will be your admit card containing various information about you including the exam time, shift, and exam center.

Now tap the download button and download your JEE Main Exam Admit Card.

Note: After downloading the admit card, check all the details mentioned in the admit card. If you find any information wrong or any error within the admit card, it is advised to contact NTA and demand correction.

JEE Main Admit Card 2024: Checklist

Checklist of the details mentioned by the NTA on your admit card for JEE Main Exam. This can also be referred to as ticket hall because you will not be allowed in the center without having an admit card.

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Gender

Examination center

Date and Time

Father’s Name

Category

Application Number

Paper and session

Important Guidelines

Parents Signature