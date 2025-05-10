Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: mahahsscboard.in MAHA Board 10th Class Marksheet

The wait for Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 is going to end as the result of SSC i.e. class 10th exam can be released by MSBSHSE anytime now. Students who had taken this exam from 21 February 2025 to 17 March 2025 will be able to see the results by entering there details on the official website of the board, mahahsscboard.in. To pass this exam, it will be mandatory for students to score at least 35 per cent marks in all subjects.

The Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2025 results is likely to be released today so be ready to check the result. However, the MBSHSE has not shared any update on the exact date and time of the result, so as soon as the update arrives, you will be informed here first.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025

MBSHSE may release the Class 10th result today. However, the board has not issued any notifications related to the result. As soon as i get any update on Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Release Date, you will be informed here first. After the result is announced, students will be able to check their results by visiting the official website mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, mahresult.nic.in.

The class 10th board examination is conducted every year by MSBSHSE in which lakhs of students are appeared. This year Maharashtra Board organized the 10th exams between 21 February 2025 to 17 March 2025 across the state at different districts like Pune, Nagpur etc. Last year, the 10th result was declared on 27 May 2024, with the total passing percentage of more than 95%.

Students are advised to keep checking regularly on the official website mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in for the latest updates and results. As per data released, more than sixteen lakh students appeared in Maharashtra SSC exam this year and now they are waiting for the result as it is already long time has been passed.

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2025 Details

Board Name MBSHSE Standard SSC -10th Time table 21 February 2025 to 17 March 2025 Category Result Result Date 3rd Week of May 2025 Official Site mahahsscboard.in

MBSHSE SSC Results 2025 Releasing anytime now

Students waiting for result should keep their roll no. ready to download Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 as without it you will not get access to your result. The credentials you will be required to check the result are your Roll no. and Mother’s first name. The Maharashtra Board has not yet issued any notification related to the class 10th result.

As soon as new news updated related to this is flashing i will post here and then students will be able to check the official website mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in. It is being claimed in several reports that Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025 Download Link will be activated in 3rd Week of May 2025.

However, board has not announced any date and time for it. Along with the results of class 10, the Maharashtra Board will also release a list of district -wise data, total pass percentage and top performing students. Stay for the latest updates.

Maharashtra 10th Result 2025: Official Websites

The Maharashtra Board 10th Examination Result 2025 is expected to be released today, but till now there is no official information. To pass this exam, it will be mandatory for students to score at least 35 per cent marks in all subjects. Students can visit any of the official website mentioned below to check his/her Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2025:

mahresult.nic.in

results.gov.in

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

results.nic.in

mahahsc.in

mahahsscboard.in

MAHA Board 10th Result 2025 via Digilocker

The Maharashtra Board can declare the class 10th result at any time. After the result is announced, the students could check their results by visiting the official website mahahsscboard.in. Last year, class 10 was released on 27 May and according to media reports, this year also the results are expected to be released in the 3rd week of May 2025.

However, the board has not announced the release date of the result and according to media reports, more than sixteen lakh students are waiting for this result at the moment.

You must browse Digilocker.gov.in or open the Digilocker app.

Sign in using your mobile number/base and safety pin.

Go to the ‘Education’ section and select MSBSHSE

Click on ‘SSC Marksheet 2025’ and fill your roll id and mother’s name.

Now you can download your online Maharashtra Board SSC Marksheet 2025 .

What after Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025

If students are not satisfied with their SSC results, he/she may appear for the supplementary exams for SSC, as per the evaluation process. These exams will be organized in July of 2025 and students must select an academic route for the next two years, or in classes 11 and 12, when the results are revealed.

Last year, the Maharashtra government launched a new admissions website for class 11, often known as first year of junior college (FYJC). Furthermore, students must get and save their original marksheets from their school.