Manipur HSLC Results 2025: manresults.nic.in BSEM 10th Class Marksheet

As per latest news, Manipur HSLC Results 2025 could be out on May 10, 2025, so students be ready to check your result for which you have been waiting for long time. With the releasing of Manipur 12th Results 2025, students are now looking for for the release of Manipur 10th Results 2025.

Students can check there live results via manresults.nic.in, student must bookmark my website for the direct link of the result which will be activated soon. Soon you will have Manipur HSLC Results 2025 Download Link and students should maintain their hall ticket available and check the official website on a regular basis for information on Manipur 10th results 2025.

Manipur HSLC Results 2025

HSLC exams in Manipur were organized from 15 March 2025 to 3 April 2025 and now the Manipur HSLC Result 2025 Release Date will be announced on certified website. Students who appeared in these examinations can see Manipur Board HSLC Exam 2025 Result by sharing their roll no. and registration ID.

Every year, the BSEM conducts pen-and-paper Manipur Board class 10 exams and later on they also announce the Manipur Board 10th Results 2025 via bsem.nic.in, and manresults.nic.in. The Manipur Board is slated to issue the class 10 results soon as HSE results were revealed on April 25, 2025, and the BSEM HSLC results could be released anytime now.

Manipur Board HSLC Exam 2025 Highlights

Exam Conducting Authority Board of Secondary Education, Manipur Exam Name Manipur HSLC Examination 2025 Time table 15 March 2025 to 3 April 2025 Categoy Results Result release date 10 May 2025 Result website manresults.nic.in

bosem.in

bosem.in 10th Class Result could be on 10 May

The Manipur Board is expected to declare the HSLC result on May 10, 2025 so i request you to have a good internet connection in your laptop or get a 4G/5G internet connectivity in your phone. While the BSEM HSLC Results 2025 Release Date has not been announced, results are typically announced at a press conference and subsequently made available online on the official website.

Here i will add Manipur HSLC Result 2025 Download Link for you and it will be activated after the result is out. Students should keep their hall ticket handy and visit the official website on a daily basis for any changes. Students be ready to get Manipur 10th Result 2025 as it will be out anytime now and you should contact your respective school to get marksheet and other documents after the results are out. In addition, the board will make a merit list, comprising details of the top 25 rank holders.

BSEM HSLC Results 2025 Grading System

Manipur Board has started a grading system for HSLC examinations this year and this will not mark divisions or rankings in the marksheets. It covers grades A1 through E2 and the new grading method will not reflect total marks or aggregates on the paper, nor will divisions or rankings be granted. According to the statement, just “pass” or “fail” will be marked in the marksheets.

The government of Manipur has taken a new policy to limit student competitiveness. The grading method will lessen the stress and pressure on students. It is also used by the BSEM to ensure uniformity while assessing answer sheets and issuing grades. Students must get 33% in order to proceed with their class 10th board exams while the new grading system requires at least a “D” to pass.

Marks Range Grade Grade Points 91 to 100 A1 10 81 to 90 A2 9 71 to 80 B1 8 61 to 70 B2 7 51 to 60 C1 6 41 to 50 C2 5 31 to 40 D 4 21 to 30 E1 Fail 00 to 20 E2 Fail

How to Check Manipur 10th Result 2025?

As per latest news, result will be issued soon and it will be made accessible via bosem.in and to get the online marksheets, students must have their class 10 roll no. Those who took the examinations can check their results and check the result statistics on the official website, and to pass these exams, you must get at least 30% in every subject.

Take a tour of manresults.nic.in to get the result of your exams

Then look for Manipur 10th Result 2025 Download and press on it

You will reach in a login page and now you must all your details with registration ID

After pressing submit your BSEM HSLC Results 2025 will go live on the screen, download and save it

BSEM HSLC Result Statistics 2025