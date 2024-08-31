Who is Naman Arora? Samay Raina’s “India Got Latent” Show Viral Actor, Biography

Naman Arora is an Indian Actor who was born in Ambala, Haryana on December 25, 1995. He has worked in various television shows such as Kateelal and Sons in 2020, Barrister Babu, Paramavtar Shreekrishan, and Jagannath Aur Poorvi ki dosti Anokhi in 2022. He has also previously worked with Varun Dhawan and Rajkumar Rao.

Who is Naman Arora?

He had completed his schooling from S.A Jain Senior Secondary School, Ambala. Despite being an engineering student of PEC University of Technology, Punjab. Naman started his career with Natyamanch, a college theater group from 2011 to 2015. After completing his college, he joined a startup company for a year. After leaving the startup company, he moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career. But who knew this amusing charm would do so well in acting as well.

From Bollywood to Viral sensation in the World of Comedy

A 27-year-old Haryanvi boy is going viral after his amusing and humorous stand up comedian act in the popular show “India’s Got Talent”. He amused both the judges and the audiences with his amazing performance and made them belly laugh.

During his performance, he acted like a shy and stage-conscious boy who doesn’t have a good command of the language English. But, later it was found that it was all a part of his act and in fact during his performance audiences thought that he might be autistic.

This talented boy also got featured in Bollywood films such as “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” and “Mr and Mrs Mahi”. There is news that he is soon going to be featured in a web series, though the name has not been disclosed yet. Naman’s background as a professional actor has played a vital role in pulling such an amazing performance. Judges of IGT got so impressed by his act that Samay Raina, a renowned comedian, offered him an opportunity to open an upcoming stand up comedy show in Mumbai on September 7. This viral sensation is now preparing for his performance as he is going to be opening the Samay Raina’s show on September 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAMAN ARORA | नमन अरोड़ा (@namanarorax)

Samay Raina and all the audiences are eagerly waiting for his upcoming performance to see what this skillful and all-rounder Haryanvi Boy is going to present on the stage.

Naman Arora’s Posts on X (Twitter)

When Naman’s act went viral on the internet, netizens were shocked want to know that he was acting so nicely on the stage, that during the performance no one could recognize that he was acting all the time. He made everyone rolling in the aisles with his jokes and gags.

FAQ:- Naman Arora’s Life