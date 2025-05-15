PM Kisan Status Check 2025: pmkisan.gov.in Beneficiary List

There is good news for crores of farmer families of the country as preparations are going on for PM Kisan Yojana 20th Installment 2025 Release Date and now the new beneficiary list has also been released. The farmers who have taken advantage of this scheme now want to know PM Kisan 20th Installment 2025 Beneficiary Status, how to check the name in the list and what are the necessary tasks to be completed in time.

If you are also a beneficiary of this scheme or want to become one, then this information is very useful for you. The scheme was launched by GOI in 2019 and farmers are given monetary assistance of six thousand annually. If you are also a farmer and your Samman Nidhi is about to come, then you should read this article carefully to know PM Kisan Status Check 2025.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana continues to provide financial assistance to eligible farmers across India. In coming days, GOI will release of the 20th installment under this scheme and farmers will get Rs. 2,000 directly in their bank accounts, which will ensure transparency and ease of access.

Beneficiaries are advised to check their status on the official PM Kisan Payment Status 2025 using their Aadhaar or mobile number and to avoid delays, ensure that bank account details and KYC details are updated. This scheme is an important initiative to support small and marginal farmers, boost agricultural growth and rural development.

To get the benefit of the 20th installment, farmers will have to complete their e-KYC and so you are advised to get the PM Kisan KYC done before the release of the next instalment, so that this time also the instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is received. Apart from this, farmers should also check the PMKSNY 20th Installment 2025 Payment Status, it will tell them whether their name is in the list or not, complete information about it has been given in this article.

Yojana Name PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Objective of Scheme Financial help to the eligible Farmers of India Total eligible Farmers Around 10 Crore Per Installment Rs. 2000 Category Sarkari Yojana PM Kisan- Release Date June 2025 Official page pmkisan.gov.in

pmkisan.gov.in 20th Installment 2025 Release Date

It is a GOI funded scheme that provides financial assistance and amount is sent directly to the bank accounts of farmers in 3 equal installments i. e. every four months. So far, farmers have received 19 installments and everyone is waiting for the 20th installment. The last installment i.e. 19th installment was released in February and now the 20th instalment is expected to credited four months later, in June 2025.

The government has also updated the new list of beneficiaries. This means that only those farmers whose name will be in the list this time will get the benefit of the 20th installment, so it is important that farmers check their names now.

How this yojana is beneficial for Indian Farmers

This scheme has become a powerful medium to make farmers financially strong. Especially small and marginal farmers whose income is limited, the assistance of two thousand rupees every four months gives a lot of relief. This money can be used by the farmer for fertilizer seeds or other needs for his farming. Apart from this, the government is also making improvements in this scheme from time to time so that more farmers can join it.

If you are a farmer and want to take advantage of the PM Kisan Yojana, then it is important to complete all the necessary documents and procedures in time. The 20th installment is going to credit to your account soon but only those farmers whose name will be in the updated beneficiary list. So be sure to check your name and complete important tasks like eKYC.

Process to get PM Kisan 20th Installment 2025 Beneficiary Status

First you need to go to pmkisan.gov.in and click on the section of the former corner.

Then click on the option of Beneficiary Status.

Now here you have to enter every information that is asked for.

Then click on OTP Verification and click on submit and now PM Kisan 20th Installment 2025 Beneficiary Status is up on the screen.

Reason for withheld of your PM Kisan Yojana 20th Installment

The beneficiary list is released on the pmkisan.gov.in in which farmers can check their names. You don’t need to go anywhere. Simply go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana from mobile or laptop, click on “Beneficiary List” from there and choose your state, district, block and village. Find your name in the list and if you have not completed the following required directions, your installment may be withheld:

The government has made it clear that e-KYC is mandatory. If you do not complete e-KYC by May 31, 2025, your installment may be withheld.

Verification of Land : Kisan who have not got the land verification done will not get the new payment as every state government is updating land records at its own level, so do not delay it.

: Kisan who have not got the land verification done will not get the new payment as every state government is updating land records at its own level, so do not delay it. Aadhaar-Bank Account Not Linked : Your Aadhaar number should be linked to your bank account and mobile number. If not, there could be a problem.

: Your Aadhaar number should be linked to your bank account and mobile number. If not, there could be a problem. Sharing wrong bank details: Wrong account number, IFSC code or name can also stop DBT, so visit your bank and get it fixed now.