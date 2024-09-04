Punjab Police Constable Result 2024,Check Category Wise Expected Cut-Off Marks and Merit List PDF 

The Punjab Police has successfully conducted the written exam for constable exam from 1st July to 16 August,2024. Now, those candidates who sit in the Computer Based Test (CBT) are eagerly waiting for the result announcement.

The result for Punjab Police Constable is expected to be released in September 2024 on the official website of Punjab Police i.e www.punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates are requested to visit our website regularly for upcoming updates about result declaration.Once the result is declared, A direct link will be available at the end of the article.

Punjab Police Constable Result 2024 Overview :

Exam Name Police Constable Conducting Body Punjab Police Department State Concerned Punjab Total vacancies 1746 Exam Date 1st July to 16 August,2024 Selection Process CBT TestPETPMT Result Announcement Date To Be Announced Soon Official Website www.punjabpolice.gov.in

The result of Punjab Police Constable 2024 will be declared in the form of merit list format at official website of Punjab Police.So Candidates whose name is present in the merit list will qualify for next stage which is Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The Merit List comprises student name,roll number and other details to proceed for the next stage.The total 1746 positions will be filled in different departments of Punjab Police.

Punjab Police Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks

Category Expected Cut-off Marks General (Male) 75-85 General (Female) 70-80 OBC (Male) 65-75 OBC (Female) 60-70 SC (Male) 55-60 SC (Female) 51-58 ST (Male) 50-55 ST (Female) 48-53

How to check Result for Punjab Police Constable 2024 ?

First candidates must go to the official website of Punjab Police : –

On the Homepage,Navigate to the recruitment section and Click on the link “Punjab Police Constable Result 2024”.

After clicking on the link,A PDF will open in a new tab.

Download this PDF.

Press ctrl + F and search for your name or roll number.

If your name or roll number is present in the PDF,then you are selected for the next stage.

Take a print out for future usage.

What Next After The Punjab Police Constable Result 2024 ?

Those candidates whose name is present in the merit list issued by the Punjab Police will proceed for next stage i.e Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).A detailed information is available below after the result announced :

For Male Candidates :

1600 meters race to be completed in 6 minutes 30 seconds. 3.8 meters long jump (in 3 chances) 1.1 meter high jump (in 3 chances)

For Female Candidates :