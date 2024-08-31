Rajasthan CET 12th Level Application Form 2024,Notification Out,Eligibility,Selection Process,Apply Online 

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the 12th Level 2024.This exam is conducted for various positions in different Departments of Rajasthan such as Clerk Grade II, Hostel Superintendent, Constable, Forester and Junior Assistance.

This exam is only the first step for candidates towards the recruitment process for these job roles.Selected candidates in CET Test will also need to clear the Interview and Departmental Exam as per their job role chosen.

The online application process for Rajasthan CET exam has been streamlined through RSMSSB online portal . Interested candidates can apply for CET exam through official site which link given below in table.

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Notification 2024 Overview :

Exam Name Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2024 Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Positions Name Clerk Grade IIHostel SuperintendentForester and Junior Assistance Notification Release Date August 29,2024 Online Application Start Date September 02,2024 Online Application Close Date October 01,2024 State Concerned Rajasthan Exam Date October 23 to October 26,2024 Mode Of Exam Online Category Government Job Official Website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2024 Eligibility Criteria :

To apply for Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2024, candidates must need to qualify basic requirement including :

Educational Qualification :-

Candidates must have passed the Senior Secondary Exam or Equivalent Degree from a recognised Board or Institute.

This is the minimum requirement for all job roles with that specific education qualification also needed for some roles whose description is given in advertisement notification.

Age Limit :

The Age limit for Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2024 exam is between 18 to 40 years as of January 01,2025.

Also the age relaxation is provided by the state government for specific reserved categories.

Category Age Relaxations General Women 5 Years SC/ST/OBC/MBC Male Candidates of Rajasthan 5 Years SC/ST/OBC/MBC Female Candidates of Rajasthan 10 Years Widows and Divorcees No Upper Age Limit

Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2024 Application Fee :

Category Application Fee General Candidates 600 OBC/MBC (Non-Creamy Layer) & EWS Candidates 400 SC/ST/PH Candidates 400

Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2024 Selection Process :

Those candidates who clear the CET exam will undergo the next process, the Departmental Exam or Interview, chosen by the candidates for a particular job role.This exam does not give the government job guarantee.To obtain a government job,candidates further need to qualify the department exam or interview.

The CET score is valid for one year.So candidates using this CET score can apply for various job positions in different departments of Rajasthan Government.

Online Application Process for Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2024 :

To apply online for Rajasthan CET exam, candidates need to follow following steps :

First candidates must go to the official RSMSSB online portal i.e rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. If you haven’t done One Time Registration (OTR) before,you need to complete your OTR using your basic details and need to do your E-KYC through Live Photo and Thumb impression. On the Homepage of RSMSSB, Navigate to the “Recruitment Advertisement” and click on the “Apply Online” link. Next, a new tab will open where you need to enter your personal details like name, email, age etc. After that, enter your educational qualification such as 10th and 12th mark sheets. Next, upload the scanned copies of the required documents. Double check your filled details, if any mistake is found,correct it and proceed for the next step. Pay the application fee using Internet Banking, Debit/Credit Card or UPI payments. Next,Submit the application form and take a print out for future reference.

Some Other Important Information About Rajasthan CET 2024 :

For Admit card, there is no postal service available.Candidates can download their admit card from the online portal of RSMSSB.

The Exam will take place in multiple shifts in various centers of Rajasthan.

Normalization takes place to maintain fairness in the exam.

