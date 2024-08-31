RPSC RAS 750 Recruitment 2024: Notification,Eligibility,Selection Procedure, and Apply Online- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Great News for Rajasthan’s people! The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is going to release the RPSC RAS Recruitment Notification 2024 soon. This notification is expected to be released in September 2024 for a total of 750 positions in various departments of Rajasthan.

These vacancies will fill in various roles under the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) like Rajasthan Police Services (RPS), Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS),Rajasthan Revenue Service and other subordinate positions.

Candidates who are preparing for the RAS Exam, keep visiting our website for upcoming updates regarding the RAS notification.Once official release the notification,A direct link for RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024 will be available at the end of this article.

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024 Overview :

Exam Name Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Total Vacancies 750 (Expected) Notification Release Date In September,2024 (Expected) Online Application Start Date September/October,2024 Online Application Close Date October,2024 Salary Rs.57,100- 2,24,400/- Selection Process PrelimsMainsInterview Prelims Exam Date Announce after the notification is released Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS 2024 Eligibility Criteria :

Educational Qualification : Candidates must have graduated from a recognised Institute in any stream like Science, Commerce, or Arts. Age Limit : Candidates age must be between 18 to 40 years. There is also age relaxation for OBC and SC/ST students.

For OBC students :- upper age relaxation is 3 years i.e they can apply upto 43 years.

For SC/ST students :- Upper age relaxation is 5 years i.e they can apply upto 45 years.

RPSC RAS 2024 Selection Procedure

The selection process for RPSC RAS consists of three stages:

Preliminary Exam :

This is the first step where candidates need to only qualify this exam. This is an objective-type test, conducted offline. The exam consists of 150 questions of a total of 200 marks.

Subject Questions Total Marks Time Duration General Knowledge 150 200 03 hours

Mains Examination :

This exam is descriptive type of exam. Candidates who selected in Prelims Exam are eligible to participate in Mains Examination. Exam pattern follows as below given in table :

Subject Total Marks Time Duration General Studies I 200 03 Hours General Studies II 200 03 Hours General Studies III 200 03 Hours General Hindi & General English 200 03 Hours

Personality Test and Interview :

Those candidates who score a minimum qualifying score in Mains Exam are eligible for Personality test and Interview. This Exam consists of 100 marks. This exam evaluates the individuals personality and suitability for RAS exam.

RPSC RAS 2024 Application Fee Details :

Category Fee General / OBC / MBC Creamy Layer 600 SC/ST/EWS and OBC/MBC Non-Creamy Layer 400 Pwd Candidates 400

How to Apply for the RPSC RAS Application Process ?

To apply for the RPSC RAS Exam 2024, candidates must follow these steps:

Candidates first need to visit the online portal of RPSC, also known as the SSO Rajasthan Portal.

After that candidates need to create a unique SSO ID using Jan Aadhar number or email address.If you already have an SSO ID,you can directly login using your credentials.

After login SSO ID,Navigate to the “RPSC RAS Recruitment Exam 2024” and click on it.

A new window will open where you need to enter your personal datails like name, email address, and other required personal informations.

Next,Provide your educational qualification such as 10th roll number, percentage, recognised board, and year of passing etc.

Then, upload the necessary documents required in application form.

Next,Pay the application fee using Internet Banking or UPI Payment methods.

After filling the personal details, uploading all required documents and paying the fee, you can submit your application.

After submitting the application form, save a copy of the submitted form for future usage.

