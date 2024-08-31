RPSC RAS Syllabus 2024 : Check Prelims & Mains Syllabus and Exam Pattern 

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the syllabus for upcoming RAS Prelims and Mains Examination 2024. Those candidates who are preparing or who want to start preparation for the RAS exam, Syllabus is an important part of their preparation.
This article will provide you complete information about RPSC RAS Syllabus 2024. After reviewing the Syllabus for RPSC RAS 2024, candidates can plan their study schedule and determine how many months they need for preparation.
RPSC RAS 2024 Syllabus and Exam Pattern Overview :
|Stage
|Exam Name
|Nature of Exam
|Exam Papers
|Total Marks
|Time Duration
|Stage – I
|RAS Preliminary Examination (RAS Prelims)
|Objective ( MCQ type questions)
|1 paper (General Knowledge & General Science)
|200
|03 Hours
|Stage – II
|RAS Mains Examination (RAS Mains )
|Descriptive (Written Test)
|4 papers General Knowledge & General Studies paper I
General Knowledge & General Studies paper II
General Knowledge & General Studies paper III
General Hindi & General English
|800
|03 Hours For each Paper
|Stage – III
|Personality Test & Interview
|Viva-Voce
|Viva-Voce Examination
|100
|–
RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Pattern 2024 :
The RPSC RAS Prelims exam serves as a screening test. The score of the Prelims exam has not counted in the final merit list. This is only qualifying nature exam. Those candidates who select in this exam will be eligible to sit in the Mains Examination.
|Subject
|Nature of Paper
|Questions
|Total Marks
|Time Duration
|General Knowledge & General Science
|MCQ types (Objective type)
|150
|200
|03 hours
RPSC RAS Prelims Syllabus 2024 :
The syllabus for RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 has been partitioned in different sections.The different sections are discussed below :
- History, Art, Culture, Literature, Tradition and Heritage of Rajasthan
- Geography of Rajasthan and India
- Indian History
- Indian Constitution, Political System, and Governance
- Indian Economy & its Aspects
- Economy of Rajasthan
- Political and Administrative System of Rajasthan
- Science & Technology Basics of Everyday Science
- Logical Reasoning
- Current Affairs
- To download Complete syllabus of RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 : – click here
RPSC RAS 2024 Sample PDF Download :
RPSC RAS Mains Exam Pattern 2024
This exam is descriptive type of exam. Candidates who selected in Prelims Exam are eligible to participate in Mains Examination. Exam pattern follows as below given in table :
|Subject
|Total Marks
|Time Duration
|General Studies I
|200
|03 Hours
|General Studies II
|200
|03 Hours
|General Studies III
|200
|03 Hours
|General Hindi & General English
|200
|03 Hours
RPSC RAS Mains Syllabus 2024
Paper-I : General Knowledge & General Studies Syllabus
- History Syllabus
- History, Art, Culture, Literature, Tradition, and Heritage of Rajasthan
- Indian History & Culture of Indian Heritage
- History of the Modern World
- Economics Syllabus
- Indian Economy
- World Economy Global Economic issues and trends
- Economy of Rajasthan
- Sociology, Management, Accounting & Auditing Syllabus
- Sociology
- Management
- Business Administration
Paper-II : General Knowledge and General Studies Syllabus
- Logical Reasoning, Mental Ability, and Basic Numeracy Syllabus
- General Science & Technology
- Earth Science
- Earth Science (Geography & Geology)
- World
- India
- Rajasthan
Paper-III : General Knowledge and General Studies Syllabus
- Indian Political System, World Politics and Current Affairs
- Concepts, Issues and Dynamics of Public Administration and Management
- Administrative Ethics, Behaviour, and Law
Paper IV : General Hindi & General English
- General Hindi : – Synonyms, Antonyms, Contextual Synonyms, Contextual Words,Word Formation,Sentence Formation, Idiom & Phrases,Letter Writing,Draft Writing, Translations etc.
- General English : –
- Grammar & Usage
- Comprehension, Translation & Precis Writing
- Composition & Letter Writing
- For Complete Syllabus for Mains Examination : – Click Here
RPSC RAS Interview Syllabus 2024 :
Candidates who clear the Mains Examination will call for the Interview process. In Interview, the panel checks individual’s personality and suitability for RAS Exam. The interview consists of 100 numbers. Candidates who get the score above 75 number consider as good score and more chances to select in RPSC RAS Exam 2024.