RPSC RAS Syllabus 2024 : Check Prelims & Mains Syllabus and Exam Pattern 

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the syllabus for upcoming RAS Prelims and Mains Examination 2024. Those candidates who are preparing or who want to start preparation for the RAS exam, Syllabus is an important part of their preparation.

This article will provide you complete information about RPSC RAS Syllabus 2024. After reviewing the Syllabus for RPSC RAS 2024, candidates can plan their study schedule and determine how many months they need for preparation.

RPSC RAS 2024 Syllabus and Exam Pattern Overview :

Stage Exam Name Nature of Exam Exam Papers Total Marks Time Duration Stage – I RAS Preliminary Examination (RAS Prelims) Objective ( MCQ type questions) 1 paper (General Knowledge & General Science) 200 03 Hours Stage – II RAS Mains Examination (RAS Mains ) Descriptive (Written Test) 4 papers General Knowledge & General Studies paper I

General Knowledge & General Studies paper II

General Knowledge & General Studies paper III

General Hindi & General English 800 03 Hours For each Paper Stage – III Personality Test & Interview Viva-Voce Viva-Voce Examination 100 –

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam Pattern 2024 :

The RPSC RAS Prelims exam serves as a screening test. The score of the Prelims exam has not counted in the final merit list. This is only qualifying nature exam. Those candidates who select in this exam will be eligible to sit in the Mains Examination.

Subject Nature of Paper Questions Total Marks Time Duration General Knowledge & General Science MCQ types (Objective type) 150 200 03 hours

RPSC RAS Prelims Syllabus 2024 :

The syllabus for RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 has been partitioned in different sections.The different sections are discussed below :

History, Art, Culture, Literature, Tradition and Heritage of Rajasthan

Geography of Rajasthan and India

Indian History

Indian Constitution, Political System, and Governance

Indian Economy & its Aspects

Economy of Rajasthan

Political and Administrative System of Rajasthan

Science & Technology Basics of Everyday Science

Logical Reasoning

Current Affairs

To download Complete syllabus of RPSC RAS Prelims 2024 : – click here

RPSC RAS 2024 Sample PDF Download :

RPSC RAS Mains Exam Pattern 2024

This exam is descriptive type of exam. Candidates who selected in Prelims Exam are eligible to participate in Mains Examination. Exam pattern follows as below given in table :

Subject Total Marks Time Duration General Studies I 200 03 Hours General Studies II 200 03 Hours General Studies III 200 03 Hours General Hindi & General English 200 03 Hours

RPSC RAS Mains Syllabus 2024

Paper-I : General Knowledge & General Studies Syllabus

History Syllabus

History, Art, Culture, Literature, Tradition, and Heritage of Rajasthan

Indian History & Culture of Indian Heritage

History of the Modern World

Economics Syllabus

Indian Economy

World Economy Global Economic issues and trends

Economy of Rajasthan

Sociology, Management, Accounting & Auditing Syllabus

Sociology

Management

Business Administration

Paper-II : General Knowledge and General Studies Syllabus

Logical Reasoning, Mental Ability, and Basic Numeracy Syllabus General Science & Technology Earth Science Earth Science (Geography & Geology)

World

India

Rajasthan

Paper-III : General Knowledge and General Studies Syllabus

Indian Political System, World Politics and Current Affairs Concepts, Issues and Dynamics of Public Administration and Management Administrative Ethics, Behaviour, and Law

Paper IV : General Hindi & General English

General Hindi : – Synonyms, Antonyms, Contextual Synonyms, Contextual Words,Word Formation,Sentence Formation, Idiom & Phrases,Letter Writing,Draft Writing, Translations etc. General English : –

Grammar & Usage

Comprehension, Translation & Precis Writing

Composition & Letter Writing

For Complete Syllabus for Mains Examination : – Click Here

RPSC RAS Interview Syllabus 2024 :

Candidates who clear the Mains Examination will call for the Interview process. In Interview, the panel checks individual’s personality and suitability for RAS Exam. The interview consists of 100 numbers. Candidates who get the score above 75 number consider as good score and more chances to select in RPSC RAS Exam 2024.