SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: sbi.co.in Junior Associate Main CutOff & Merit List

If you have given SBI Clerk Mains Exam on 10 and 12 April 2025, now your wait is going to end soon. According to SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 latest update, this result can be released in last week of May. The SBI will soon share the SBI Junior Associate Exam Result 2025 on its official website sbi.co.in and it can be declared anytime in last week of May.

The SBI Clerk exam was administered in two stages: the preliminary online exam and the main exam and it was attended by lakhs of aspirants, and they are awaiting SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains 2025 Exam Result. The third step, which includes document checks and a local language exam, will be for those who meet the requirements

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

The SBI had released a recruitment notification for 13735 post of Clerk (Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)) and now all the aspirants who have appeared in this main exam are waiting for the result and it will be released soon by SBI. After the declaration of SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Download Link, those who had appeared in the main examination could check and download their result on the official website of SBI.

The last week of May can be crucial for aspirants who are waiting for SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 and once the result is declared, aspirants will be able to download the result via sbi.co.in with the help of their registration no. and password. Keep checking the SBI website and this page regularly for updates.

SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains 2025 Overview

Organization Name SBI Post Name Clerk (Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)) Number of vacancies 13735 Mains Exam Date 10 and 12 April 2025 Category Results Result Date Last Week of May 2025 Selection Process Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Language Proficiency Test, DV Official Website sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Release Date

The online exam for the post of Clerk was organized by SBI to fill the 13735 positions of Junior Associate. I am providing all the information you need to know about the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 in this post. On 10 and 12 April 2025, the SBI Clerk Mains Exam was successfully administered.

The aspirants are currently expecting the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Release Date with much hope and in few days, the result is expected to be made public. Therefore, SBI will share the SBI Clerk mains results and then you will be able to get results on SBI’s official website, sbi.co.in, as soon it is revealed.

sbi.co.in Clerk Mains Result 2025 Download Link

SBI is recruiting for more than 13700 Junior Associate positions through the JA/Clerk recruitment. The prelims phase has already ended and then mains was organized on April 10 and 12, 2025, for the aspirants who passed the preliminary examinations. Aspirants would be anxious to find out when the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 is expected after the online exam. The results can be downloaded directly from this website.

Aspirants will be taken into consideration for the final merit list if they pass the main online exam. Here you will get SBI Clerk Mains Exam Result 2025 Download Link. Aspirants will be included to the SBI Clerk final merit list 2025 PDF if they pass the main online exam.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off Marks 2025 Merit List

In the near future, the State Bank of India (SBI) will make the SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off Marks 2025 public and you must cross the SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off Marks 2025 to get your name in the merit list. Those who appeared for CBT at different locations of India can check there results via sbi.co.in.

Aspirants who have successfully completed every step of the selection process will have their names included in this SBI Clerk merit list 2025 PDF. So if you have your name in this list that means you will be called for the further round and soon could get this job and appointment letter.

How to Download Result of SBI Clerk Mains Exam

Go to SBI’s official website, sbi.co.in and then a new page titled “SBI Junior Associates 2025” will show up.

Select “SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025” from the list and fill the details

from the list and fill the details A screen displaying the sbi.co.in Clerk Mains Result 2025 Download will appear.

Now you can save the SBI Clerk Mains Merit List 2025 PDF and keep it for later use.

Steps to take after result declaration

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 has been conducted by the State Bank of India as part of the recruitment process for Clerk posts. This exam was conducted for those aspirants who had successfully cleared the clerk preliminary exam. The main examination was conducted between 10 and 12 April 2025, that has lakhs of aspirants across the country participated.

Now all the aspirants are waiting for the result of the Mains exam, on the basis of which the final selection process of Clerk recruitment will proceed. After qualifying the mains exam, the next step will include DV and the final selection process. Aspirants successful in the DV will then be appointed as per a merit list and will be appointed as a clerk in SBI.