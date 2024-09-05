SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024,Notification Out,Eligibility,Selection Process,Apply Online @ ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Notification for SSC GD Constable recruitment 2025.There are a total 50,000 vacancies fill through this recruitment drive in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination,2025.

The short notice for GD Constable was released on 27 August,2024 and complete information for this recruitment will be published on 05 September,2024 on the official website of SSC.

The online application form for this exam will start from 05 September to 05 October,2024.Those candidates who want to join Central Police Forces have great opportunities through this recruitment drive.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024 Overview

Exam Name GD Constable Exam Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Total Vacancies Announced Soon Online Application Start Date 05 September,2024 Online Application End Date 05 October,2024 Mode of Application Online Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification :

Candidates must have passed the 10th Standard from a recognised Board or Institute.This is the minimum education qualification required for all posts.

Age Limit

To apply for this recruitment drive,candidates’ ages must be between 18 to 23 years as of 01 January,2025.There are also age relaxations available for reserved category candidates as per the government rules.

For SC/ST Candidates : There are total 5 years age relaxation available for these category candidates.

For OBC Candidates : 03 years age relaxation available for OBC category candidates.

Application Fee Details

Application fee : 100 Rupees

Exemptions : Candidates who belong to SC/ST categories, Ex-serviceman, and all female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Payment Mode : Candidates can pay their application fee online through Net Banking,Credit/Debit Card and Offline through SBI Challan.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024 Selection Process :

To qualify SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024, candidates must clear the several stages including :

Written Exam : This is the first stage where candidates evaluate based on Computer Based Test (CBT).The question for CBT Test covers General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi topics.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) : Those candidates who clear the written test will undergo the PET Test where their physical fitness will be tested.This test includes the running,a long jump and a high jump.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) : This stage measures candidates height, Chest (For Male) and Weight for their physical standards.

Document Verification (DV) : Candidates who clear the Written Exam, PET and PMT Test will undergo document verification where their educational qualification,age proof,category certificates and other relevant documents will be verified.

Medical Examination : This is the last stage where candidates will undergo a medical check up to make sure they are fit for these job roles.

How to apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024 ?

First candidates must go to the SSC official website : – ssc.gov.in

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process to generate registration number and password.

Now Login the online portal using registration number and password.

After login,Click on the “apply online” link under the “SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024” section.

Fill the required details like personal details,educational qualification etc.

After that,upload the scanned copies of required documents.

Before paying the application fee,check all the filled details carefully and pay the application fee.

Now,Submit the application form and print out a copy of the submitted online application form for future reference.

