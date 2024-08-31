UGC NET Result 2024, ugcnet.nta.nic.in CutOff & Scorecard Direct Link

As per the UGC NET Result 2024 Latest Update, National Testing Agency will be releasing UGC NET Result 2024 Download Link on 19 January 2024. Contenders can check their results by visiting ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET December 2023 exam was organized as Phase I from 6 December 2023 to 8 December 2023 and Phase 2 from 11 December 2023 to 14 December 2023 in computer-based testing mode. More than nine lakh contenders appeared for the UGC NET exam in more than 290 cities across the country.

UGC NET exam is conducted for Junior Professor and Assistant Professor in universities and other higher educational institutions across the country. Contenders must pass each assignment separately. In Paper 1, unreserved category contenders need to score 40 marks out of 100, while reserved category contenders need to score 35 marks out of 100. In Paper 2, unreserved category contenders need to score 70 to 75 marks out of 200. Whereas for OBC and EWS category contenders the minimum marks will be 65 to 70. For SC it is 60 to 65 and for ST it is 55 to 60.

UGC NET Result 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the University Grand Commission National Eligibility Test Result 2024 Date. All of the Contenders who were awaiting the NTA UGC NET Result 2024 no longer have to wait. The results of the UGC NET 2024 were made available on 19 January 2024. Results for all contenders who took the UGC NET test as Phase I from 6 December 2023 to 8 December 2023 and Phase 2 from 11 December 2023 to 14 December 2023, will be available for review. This article continues with a direct link to view the result, you can go to UGC NET’s official website for further details on this.

The UGC National Eligibility Test Result 2024 for all 83 subjects will be made public by the National Testing Agency via its official website. Contenders must visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in to check their marks for each subject but as soon as the scorecard is up on the NTA website, i will also provide you the exact link. 40% is the cutoff point for those who qualify for the UGC NET Exam 2024 Result and for Contenders who identify as SC, ST, or OBC, the minimum score is 35% to qualify the test.

ugcnet.nta.nic.in 2024 Result Details: December 2023

Name of Organization National Testing Agency (NTA) Name of Test University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2023 UGC NET 2023-24 Result Release Date 19 January 2024 Category Result UGC NET Exam Date 2023 Phase I from 6 December 2023 to 8 December 2023 and Phase 2 from 11 December 2023 to 14 December 2023 Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET Result December 2023-24 Download Link

I want to tell all the contenders waiting for UGC NET 2023-24 Result that they can check their UGC NET result on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To get the UGC NET December 2023 Result, contenders can download it via following steps curated by me. For more information, i want to update you that in December 2023, more than nine lakh contenders had given the UGC NET exam in 292 cities across the country.

The National Examination Agency had released the final answer key of UGC NET on 3 January 2024 and then Contenders were given time to challenge the answer key but now the wait for its result is about to end in a few moments as the result is released on 19 January 2024. Now the preparation of declaring the result via ugcnet.nta.nic.in has been going on and the exam result released on 19 January 2024 contenders should follow the steps given below to check the result.

UGC NET Cut Off 2024

Please be advised that the UGC NET results 2024 will be released on 19 January 2024 as NTA reported that several Contenders had their exams retaken in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh as a result of the Cyclone, a natural calamity. For this reason, the National Testing Agency has not made the test results available on the previously planned date of 10 January 2024 and now the result will be shared via official website of National Testing Agency (NTA).

Keep checking this page for timely updates. There is good news for the contenders who participated in the UGC NET exam as the results of the UGC NET exam will be released after sometime. This exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency and now you know that the UGC National Eligibility Test 2023-24 Result will be shared in next few minutes.

UGC NET Result 2024- Minimum Qualifying Percentage

I want to tell the contenders who appeared for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2023 organized as Phase I from 6 December 2023 to 8 December 2023 and Phase 2 from 11 December 2023 to 14 December 2023 that how many marks will be required for them to pass this test. To pass the NET exam, the passing mark for general category contenders is set at 40% in both the papers, while reserved category contenders need to score 35% marks.

Again i want to tell you that along with the result, the UGC NET Cut Off 2023-24 of individual subject is also shared. Contenders who will score the UGC NET Result 2024- Minimum Qualifying Percentage will qualify for Assistant Professor/JRF. Contenders should keep in mind that the cutoff marks for Assistant Professor and JRF are decided separately.

Category MQP General 40% OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PWD 35%

Steps to Know UGC NET Result 2024

To check UGC NET result, contenders can visit its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

After this a new home page will appear in front of you and after being on the home page, click on the UGC NET Result 2024 Download link given there.

Download link given there. Now contenders have to enter login details like application number, date of birth and security number and then press on submit.

After which the UGC NET Result 2024 will appear in front of you and you can then download it and keep its printout with you.