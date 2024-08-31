Coachella 2024 Ticket Price – Event Schedule, Lineup, Artists & Where to Watch?

This is a post to make you excited with good news about Coachella’s 2024 lineup. It is to notify you about purchasing the tickets for one of the most exciting events. This three-day music festival is planned to be organized soon in Indio, California. This Arts and Music festival is on its way to make people forget the world and get lost in the world of music and arts for two weekends, 12-14th April 2024 and 19th-21st April 2024
What is the Coachella Music and Arts Festival
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the largest and most famous music festivals globally, attracting diverse artists and attendees. Initiated in 1999, Coachella presents a wide range of musical genres, including rock, hip-hop, electronic, and indie. The festival will go on for two consecutive weekends in April, highlighting multiple stages with simultaneous performances.
The highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival revealed its schedule on Tuesday. The 23rd Coachella Festival is set for April 12–14 and April 19–21, happening at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The place can attain almost 90,000 attendees at a time.
Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024 Ticket Price
Pre-sales for festival passes begin on Friday, January 19, at 11 a.m. PT, with early access for those who attended the 2022 or 2023 festivals on January 18 at 2:00 p.m. PT. General admission ranges from $599 to $649, while combo tickets with shuttle services range from $719 to $769.
Apart from general tickets, fans, and people keenly waiting for the event to happen can buy VIP tickets. The general entry with shuttle customer service, and tiered passes, with tier 1 general admission tickets at $499 already sold out for the first weekend. The highest-priced ticket is the tier 2 VIP pass at $1,269.
Overview Table for Coachella Festival 2024
|Event Name
|Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024
|Organizer
|Goldenvoice
|Dates of Event
|April 12–14, 2024 and April 19–21, 2024
|Ticket Price
|General admission ticket price: $599 to $649
Combo tickets price: $719 to $769
|Official Website
|www.coachella.com
How to register for Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024
To purchase Coachella tickets in 2024, visit coachella.com, click “Register Now,” wait for availability, complete the required information, choose your preferred weekend, select tickets and payment method, and finalize registration. The festival will be held over the standard two weekends, April 12–14 and April 19–21. For those unable to attend in person, Coachella offers official live streaming, video highlights, shorts, and merchandise purchasing on YouTube during both weekends, April 12–14 and April 19–21.
Coachella Lineup 2024
Many popular and well-known artists will be going to be a part of this three-day music festival. List of participants going to perform on the 12th and 19th April 2024; the lineup for Friday
- Lena del Rey
- Son Rompe Pera
- Peso Pluma
- Cimafunk
- Bizarrap
- Young Miko
List of participants going to perform on the 13th and 20th April 2024; the lineup for Saturday
- Tyler, the Creator
- Dom Dolla
- Santa Fe Klan
- Depression Sonora
- Kevin Kaarl
- Girl Ultra
- The Red Pears
List of participants going to perform on the 14th and 21st April 2024; the lineup for Sunday
- Doja Cat
- Bb Trickz
- J Balvin
- Eddie Zuko
- Carin Leon
- Hermanos Gutierrez
- Ludmilla
- Latin Mafia
Coachella 2024 Artists
- Adam Ten x Mita Gami
- Ateez
- The Adicts
- Atarashii Gakko
- Adriatique
- Artbat
- Ame x Marcel Dettmann
- The Aquabats
- Anotr
- AP Dhillon
- Anti Up
- Anyma
- Bar Italia
- Brittany Howard
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Boy Harsher
- Bb Trickz
- The Blessed Madonna
- Bebe Rexha
- Bleachers
- Ben Sterling
- Black Country, New Road
- Bicep
- Bizarrap
- Carin Leon
- Coi Leray
- Carlita
- Clown Core
- Chappell Roan
- Cimafunk
- Charlotte de Witte
- Chloe
- Deftones
- The Drums
- Destroy Lonely
- Dom Dolla
- DJ Seinfeld
- DJ Snake
- Eartheater
- Everything Always
- Eddie Zuko
- Erika de Casier
- Eli & Fur
- Faye Webster
- Folamour
- Feeble Little Horse
- Flo
- Flight Facilities
- Gesaffelstein
- Grimes
- Gorgon City
- Girl Ultra
- Hatsune Miko
- Hermanos Gutierrez
- Ice Spice
- ISOxo & Knock2
- Innellea
- J Balvin
- Justice
- The Japanese House
- Jungle
- Jockstrap
- Jhene Aiko
- John Summit
- Jjuujjuu
- Ken Carson
- Kokoroko
- Kenya Grace
- Kimonos
- Kevin Abstract
- Khruangbin
- Kevin de Vries x Kolsch
- Keyspan
- Kevin Kaarl
- Lana Del Rey
- Ludmilla
- The Last Dinner Party
- Lovejoy
- Late Night Drive Home
- L’Imperatrice
- Lil Uzi Ver
- Latin Mafia
- Lil Yachty
- Le Sserafim
- Mahmut Ohran
- Miss Monique
- Mall Grab
- Maz
- Mandy, Indiana
- Narrow Head
- Neil Frances
- No Doubt
- Nav
- Olivia Dean
- Orbital
- Oneohtrix Point Never
- Palace
- Purple Disco Machine
- Patrick Mason
- Peso Pluma
- Peggy Gou
- Rainer Zonnweld
- The Rose
- The Red Pears
- Raye
- Renee Rapp
- Rebuke
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Sublime
- Saint Levant
- Steve Angello
- Santa Fe Klan
- Spinall
- Sid Sriram
- Son Rompe Pera
- Skepta
- Skream & Benga
- Skin on Skin
- Tinashe
- Tyler, the Creator
- Tita Lau
- Tyla
- Two Shell
- Upchuck
- Will Clarke
- Victoria Monet
- YG Marley
- Young Fathers
- Young Miko
- Yoasobi
What is exciting about Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Coachella embraces art installations and sculptures, creating a unique and immersive atmosphere. Attendees experience a blend of live performances, art displays, and various food options. The 2024 Coachella lineup includes stars Doja Cat, the Creator, Tyler, and Lana Del Rey.
Apart from these, other stars who will brighten the platforms with their presence include; No Doubt, Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Blur, J Balvin, and more. Popular stars and emerging artists will contribute to the festival’s reputation and will give their best to deliver memorable and cutting-edge performances. Coachella has become a cultural phenomenon, seeking the great attention of a number of people from all over the world to participate in the celebration of music, art, and the festival experience.
With over 150 acts scheduled to play across six stages, Coachella 2024 boasts one of the most diversified and globally represented lineups in recent memory. See the comprehensive guide on the official page to Coachella 2024’s lineup in advance to find out more about the well-known performers.
