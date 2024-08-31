Coachella 2024 Ticket Price – Event Schedule, Lineup, Artists & Where to Watch?

This is a post to make you excited with good news about Coachella’s 2024 lineup. It is to notify you about purchasing the tickets for one of the most exciting events. This three-day music festival is planned to be organized soon in Indio, California. This Arts and Music festival is on its way to make people forget the world and get lost in the world of music and arts for two weekends, 12-14th April 2024 and 19th-21st April 2024

What is the Coachella Music and Arts Festival

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the largest and most famous music festivals globally, attracting diverse artists and attendees. Initiated in 1999, Coachella presents a wide range of musical genres, including rock, hip-hop, electronic, and indie. The festival will go on for two consecutive weekends in April, highlighting multiple stages with simultaneous performances.

The highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival revealed its schedule on Tuesday. The 23rd Coachella Festival is set for April 12–14 and April 19–21, happening at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The place can attain almost 90,000 attendees at a time.

Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024 Ticket Price

Pre-sales for festival passes begin on Friday, January 19, at 11 a.m. PT, with early access for those who attended the 2022 or 2023 festivals on January 18 at 2:00 p.m. PT. General admission ranges from $599 to $649, while combo tickets with shuttle services range from $719 to $769.

Apart from general tickets, fans, and people keenly waiting for the event to happen can buy VIP tickets. The general entry with shuttle customer service, and tiered passes, with tier 1 general admission tickets at $499 already sold out for the first weekend. The highest-priced ticket is the tier 2 VIP pass at $1,269.

Overview Table for Coachella Festival 2024

Event Name Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024 Organizer Goldenvoice Dates of Event April 12–14, 2024 and April 19–21, 2024 Ticket Price General admission ticket price: $599 to $649

Combo tickets price: $719 to $769 Official Website www.coachella.com

How to register for Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2024

To purchase Coachella tickets in 2024, visit coachella.com, click “Register Now,” wait for availability, complete the required information, choose your preferred weekend, select tickets and payment method, and finalize registration. The festival will be held over the standard two weekends, April 12–14 and April 19–21. For those unable to attend in person, Coachella offers official live streaming, video highlights, shorts, and merchandise purchasing on YouTube during both weekends, April 12–14 and April 19–21.

Coachella Lineup 2024

Many popular and well-known artists will be going to be a part of this three-day music festival. List of participants going to perform on the 12th and 19th April 2024; the lineup for Friday

Lena del Rey

Son Rompe Pera

Peso Pluma

Cimafunk

Bizarrap

Young Miko

List of participants going to perform on the 13th and 20th April 2024; the lineup for Saturday

Tyler, the Creator

Dom Dolla

Santa Fe Klan

Depression Sonora

Kevin Kaarl

Girl Ultra

The Red Pears

List of participants going to perform on the 14th and 21st April 2024; the lineup for Sunday

Doja Cat

Bb Trickz

J Balvin

Eddie Zuko

Carin Leon

Hermanos Gutierrez

Ludmilla

Latin Mafia

Coachella 2024 Artists

Adam Ten x Mita Gami

Ateez

The Adicts

Atarashii Gakko

Adriatique

Artbat

Ame x Marcel Dettmann

The Aquabats

Anotr

AP Dhillon

Anti Up

Anyma

Bar Italia

Brittany Howard

Barry Can’t Swim

Boy Harsher

Bb Trickz

The Blessed Madonna

Bebe Rexha

Bleachers

Ben Sterling

Black Country, New Road

Bicep

Bizarrap

Carin Leon

Coi Leray

Carlita

Clown Core

Chappell Roan

Cimafunk

Charlotte de Witte

Chloe

Deftones

The Drums

Destroy Lonely

Dom Dolla

DJ Seinfeld

DJ Snake

Eartheater

Everything Always

Eddie Zuko

Erika de Casier

Eli & Fur

Faye Webster

Folamour

Feeble Little Horse

Flo

Flight Facilities

Gesaffelstein

Grimes

Gorgon City

Girl Ultra

Hatsune Miko

Hermanos Gutierrez

Ice Spice

ISOxo & Knock2

Innellea

J Balvin

Justice

The Japanese House

Jungle

Jockstrap

Jhene Aiko

John Summit

Jjuujjuu

Ken Carson

Kokoroko

Kenya Grace

Kimonos

Kevin Abstract

Khruangbin

Kevin de Vries x Kolsch

Keyspan

Kevin Kaarl

Lana Del Rey

Ludmilla

The Last Dinner Party

Lovejoy

Late Night Drive Home

L’Imperatrice

Lil Uzi Ver

Latin Mafia

Lil Yachty

Le Sserafim

Mahmut Ohran

Miss Monique

Mall Grab

Maz

Mandy, Indiana

Narrow Head

Neil Frances

No Doubt

Nav

Olivia Dean

Orbital

Oneohtrix Point Never

Palace

Purple Disco Machine

Patrick Mason

Peso Pluma

Peggy Gou

Rainer Zonnweld

The Rose

The Red Pears

Raye

Renee Rapp

Rebuke

Sabrina Carpenter

Sublime

Saint Levant

Steve Angello

Santa Fe Klan

Spinall

Sid Sriram

Son Rompe Pera

Skepta

Skream & Benga

Skin on Skin

Tinashe

Tyler, the Creator

Tita Lau

Tyla

Two Shell

Upchuck

Will Clarke

Victoria Monet

YG Marley

Young Fathers

Young Miko

Yoasobi

What is exciting about Coachella Music and Arts Festival

Coachella embraces art installations and sculptures, creating a unique and immersive atmosphere. Attendees experience a blend of live performances, art displays, and various food options. The 2024 Coachella lineup includes stars Doja Cat, the Creator, Tyler, and Lana Del Rey.

Apart from these, other stars who will brighten the platforms with their presence include; No Doubt, Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Blur, J Balvin, and more. Popular stars and emerging artists will contribute to the festival’s reputation and will give their best to deliver memorable and cutting-edge performances. Coachella has become a cultural phenomenon, seeking the great attention of a number of people from all over the world to participate in the celebration of music, art, and the festival experience.

With over 150 acts scheduled to play across six stages, Coachella 2024 boasts one of the most diversified and globally represented lineups in recent memory. See the comprehensive guide on the official page to Coachella 2024’s lineup in advance to find out more about the well-known performers.