SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024, sbi.co.in Junior Associate CutOff & Merit List Direct Link

State Bank of India (SBI) organized the exam for 8773 vacancies of Clerk (Junior Associate) and now candidates are waiting for SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024, so for there knowledge, I want to assure them that they will get SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Download Link on this page. You can check SBI Clerk (JA) 2024 Result via sbi.co.in in coming days. On 15th February 2024 the result will be released by State Bank of India, immediately and candidates will be able to get their result via application number and password.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024

The examinations of 8773 vacancies of Clerk (Junior Associate) were conducted on 5 January, 6 January, 11 January and 12 January 2024 and these examinations were organized for lakhs of candidates across India. Candidates who appeared in the examination are now waiting for SBI clerk (JA) Prelims examination 2024 Result and now they are eagerly waiting for the result. So now you will get the result in a few days after the completion of the examination organized by the State Bank of India (SBI), the result will be shared via the official website.

SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Bharti 2024 Details

Bank Name State Bank of India (SBI) Post name Clerk (JA) Total Vacancies 8773 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2024 5,6,11 and 12 January 2024 Category Result SBI Clerk Pre Result Result Date 2024 15th February 2024 Official Website sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Expected CutOff 2024 ( Out of 100)

States/UT General Andaman & Nicobar 64 Marks to 69 Marks Arunachal Pradesh 65 Marks to 70 Marks Assam 66 Marks to 71 Marks Chhattisgarh 69 Marks to 74 Marks Delhi 68 Marks to 73 Marks Gujarat 70 Marks to 75 Marks Haryana 83 Marks to 88 Marks Himachal Pradesh 82 Marks to 87 Marks Jammu 74 Marks to 79 Marks Jharkhand 62 Marks to 67 Marks Karnataka 61 Marks to 66 Marks Kerala 65 Marks to 70 Marks Madhya Pradesh 73 Marks to 78 Marks Maharashtra 62 Marks to 67 Marks Odisha 73 Marks to 78 Marks Punjab 78 Marks to 82 Marks Rajasthan 72 Marks to 77 Marks Sikkim 68 Marks to 72 Marks Tamil Nadu 60 Marks to 65 Marks Telangana 66 Marks to 71 Marks Uttar Pradesh 73 Marks to 77 Marks Uttarakhand 75 Marks to 80 Marks West Bengal 76 Marks to 81 Marks

SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Merit list 2024 PDF

In the coming days SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Merit list 2024 PDF will be released by the State Bank of India (SBI). The final merit list plays a significant role in knowing the qualifying status of the exam organized for 8773 vacancies of Clerk (Junior Associate) on 5,6,11 and January 2024. It is important for candidates to secure equal to or more than Cut-Off marks to get their names in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Merit List.

It is important to keep in mind, that if you get your name in the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Merit list 2024 then only you will be appointed for the job. The candidates can visit the official website directly by clicking the link provided in the above table, but it needs to be taken into consideration that the link will be activated by the SBI only after the results are released.

Steps to download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024

Join the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) sbi.co.in

Then from homepage click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Download Link

Download Link Now fill the login credentials and the captcha code and download SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) 2024 Result and get the print out of SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 for future.