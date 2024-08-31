MP Police Constable Result 2024, esb.mp.gov.in CutOff & Scorecard Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh ESB is all set to share the MP Police Constable Result 2024 via the official website in next few days. The MPESB Police Constable Result 2024 was released on 7 March 2024 so be alert. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam of 7411 vacancies for Constable from 12 August 2023 to 12 September 2023 can access and download the result. The MP Police Constable Result 2024 Download link will be available here and to Download MP Police Result 2024 PDF, aspirants must make use of the login credentials.

As of now aspirants who appeared for the exam can check and download the provisional answer key from the official website. Aspirants were also allowed to raise an objection against the provisional answer key by ESB. While raising the objection aspirants were required to pay a non-refundable fee per question challenged.

MP Police Constable Result 2024

Aspirants will have to download their result by visiting the official website www.esb.mp.gov.in and they can get the details on MP Police Constable Cut Off Marks 2024 via this page. Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board is now preparing the final answer key accordingly and the result will be based on the options mentioned on the final key.

Notification was issued by Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board on a total of 7411 posts of MP Police Recruitment and now In this process, contenders will be called for physical test and after that you can get the job if you qualify this round. Here I am updating you on the MP Police Constable Result 2024 Latest Update so check this page frequently as i am sharing it every now and then. You will get latest updates on MP Police Result 2024 Release Date as i am telling you here.

MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Details

Name of Board Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MP ESB) Post Name Constable Total Vacancy 7411 MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 Dates 12 August 2023 to 12 September 2023 Category Result MP Police Result 2024 Release Date 7 March 2024 Official Website esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Constable Cut-Off Marks 2024

Lakhs of contenders are eagerly waiting for MP Police Constable Exam 2024 Result as Bumper recruitment for Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2023 was done by Madhya Pradesh Government through Employee Selection Board. A total of 7411 vacancies were shared for which lakhs of aspirants have applied and then online application form was filled whose examination was organized from 12 August 2023 to 12 September 2023.

Now all those contenders who have appeared in the examination are waiting for the MP Police Constable Result 2024, then i would like to tell you that an update has come out regarding the result, which we are going to tell you through this article. Read the written details completely to know more on MP Police Constable Cut-Off Marks 2024.

This time the most important thing is now, after the declaration of the results, you will not much time for the physical, within few days you will be called for the physical, so be ready. This is a complete possibility, so if you have not started your physical yet, then do it.

Category of the aspirant Constable Expected Cut Off Marks 2024 General Category 60-62 Other backward Class Category 55-57 Scheduled Caste Category 50-52 Scheduled Tribe Category 50-53 Economically Weaker Section Category 52-55

MPPEB Police Constable Merit List 2024 PDF

Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Examination was organized by the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MP ESB) from 12 August 2023 to 12 September 2023. All the contenders who had appeared in Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Exam are now waiting for the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Result 2024 to be declared soon. To see Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Merit List 2024 PDF, you can visit www.esb.mp.gov.in and see Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Result 2024 from here.

This examination has been conducted in online mode in which more than 10 lakh contenders have appeared in the written examination and now they are googling the result. The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board is preparing to release the result. All the contenders who have given the MP Police exam can check the MP Police Constable Result 2024 via official website of Madhya Pradesh ESB i have mentioned in the above table.

MP Police Constable Result 2024 Latest Update

According to the latest update, MP Police Constable Result 2024 Download Link is about to be shared this month only. MP Police Constable Result 2024 will be announced this week. The results of almost all the exams have been shared by the Employee Selection Board and the results of MP Police Constable and some other exams are yet to come. It is in news that the Employee Selection Board is preparing to release the MP Police Constable result and the result of MP Police Constable exam will be shared this week on the official website.

Keep an eye on the official website, if there is any update related to MP Police Constable Result 2024 or if the result is declared, then you will be informed through this article. Contenders can get information to download Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Result 2024 Link from the official website www.esb.mp.gov.in. Get latest updates on MP Police Constable Result 2024 via ESB on this page.

Steps to know MP Police Constable Result 2024

Now join the official website of Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board www.esb.mp.gov.in to get the latest updates on it.

Now after reaching the next page click on MP Police Constable Result 2024 Download link.

Download link. Now you can move ahead by entering your roll number verification code and then click the submit button.

Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Result 2024 will be viewable now and after that keep the print out with you.