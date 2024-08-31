SSC GD Admit Card 2024, ssc.nic.in Constable Hall Ticket Direct Link

Millions of Candidates are waiting for the SSC GD Admit Card 2024 which was released on 14 February 2024. Staff Selection Commission will be the recruiting authority that conducts the SSC GD Constable Exam 2024 at various examination centres on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, & 29 February 2024 and 1, 5, 6, 7, 11 & 12 March 2024.

If you are looking to find your SSC GD Admit Card Link, Examination Center, GD Constable Exam Date, and many others then must read this article carefully. Here I have mentioned the details for you about the SSC GD 2024 Admit Card Link as well as the SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern with Detailed Syllabus. To know more updates on the SSC GD 2024 Region Wise Admit Card can move to the following sections.

SSC GD Admit Card 2024

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2024 is much anticipated among the candidates who have dream of building their future and also see themselves in the form of GD Constable in CAPF, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles must attend this exam by visiting the examination centre with a valid SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2024. The admit card will be allotted to the candidates whose application form is accepted by the commission. So you can use the valid login essential to get the admit card once released officially. The Expected Date to Release SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2024 is 14th February 2024 because the exam will be commencement from February 2024 Onward.

Around 26146 GD Constable Vacancies have been released by SSC for which the online application form was completed between 24th November 2023 to 31st December 2023. During the online registration, millions of eligible candidates have submitted their applications. Now after the process is concluded, SSC has decided to release the SSC GD Admit Card 2024 on 14th February 2024, they activate the direct download link on its portal i.e. ssc.nic.in. If you are a valid candidate who submitted the application form can use the login essential to get the admit card and attend this exam to become eligible for the next selection round.

SSC GD Constable Written Exam 2024 – Overview

Country India Article on SSC GD Admit Card 2024 Status Released Commission SSC Vacancy 26,146 Category Admit Card Post Name Constable (General Duty) SSC GD 2024 Dates 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, & 29 February 2024 and 1, 5, 6, 7, 11 & 12 March 2024 SSC GD Admit Card Date 2024 14th February 2024 Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Admit Card 2024 Region Wise

There is no official update available regarding to release of the SSC GD Admit Card 2024. Hence, it is confirmed that the exam will be organised from 20th February 2024 to 12th March 2024. The exam will be conducted in multiple cities in India for which you can check your examination centres by downloading SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2024.

Many candidates are looking for the GD Constable Admit Card 2024 which will be available Region Wise. You should know your region and get the download link on the website. However, many websites have given a date of release for GD Constable Hall Ticket 2024 but that is not the official date. Once the SSC announces the admit card, you will receive a notification on the official website along with the download link to be activated soon after the release date. So don’t waste time in false updates and be accurate with the official announcement.

SSC GD 2024 Application Status & Admit Card Links – Region Wise

SSC GD 2024 Exam Pattern

Subjects Questions Marks (Max.) Timing/ Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 20 Questions 40 Marks 60 minutes General Knowledge & General Awareness 20 Questions 40 Marks Elementary Mathematics 20 Questions 40 Marks English/ Hindi 20 Questions 40 Marks Total 80 Questions 160 Marks

SSC GD Syllabus 2024 Topic Wise

Sections Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy, Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research General Knowledge & General Awareness Sports, History, Culture, Geography , Economic Scene, General Policy, Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research Elementary Mathematics Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and Relationship Between Numbers, Fundamental, Arithmetical operations, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Average, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time & Distance, and Ratio & Proportion English Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/Homonyms & Antonyms, Spellings/Detecting, Mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One Word Substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/Indirect narration, Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, and Cloze Passage Hindi Verbal Ability, Vocabulary, Comprehension, and Grammar

Follow the Steps to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2024

You have to browse the SSC Portal Link in your browser with an active internet connection.

After that SSC Dashboard will open.

Select the Admit Card Tab and Choose GD Constable Admit Card Link.

Then a login window will open.

Enter the details required to access the SSC GD Admit Card 2024.

Click on the submit option.

Then SSC GD 2024 Admit Card will open.

will open. Check the details and verify they are relevant to you.

At the last, you should download and take printouts for exam use.