SSC GD Admit Card 2024, ssc.nic.in Constable Hall Ticket Direct Link

by

Millions of Candidates are waiting for the SSC GD Admit Card 2024 which was released on 14 February 2024. Staff Selection Commission will be the recruiting authority that conducts the SSC GD Constable Exam 2024 at various examination centres on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, & 29 February 2024 and 1, 5, 6, 7, 11 & 12 March 2024.

If you are looking to find your SSC GD Admit Card Link, Examination Center, GD Constable Exam Date, and many others then must read this article carefully. Here I have mentioned the details for you about the SSC GD 2024 Admit Card Link as well as the SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern with Detailed Syllabus. To know more updates on the SSC GD 2024 Region Wise Admit Card can move to the following sections.

SSC GD Admit Card 2024

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2024 is much anticipated among the candidates who have dream of building their future and also see themselves in the form of GD Constable in CAPF, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles must attend this exam by visiting the examination centre with a valid SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2024. The admit card will be allotted to the candidates whose application form is accepted by the commission. So you can use the valid login essential to get the admit card once released officially. The Expected Date to Release SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2024 is 14th February 2024 because the exam will be commencement from February 2024 Onward.

Around 26146 GD Constable Vacancies have been released by SSC for which the online application form was completed between 24th November 2023 to 31st December 2023. During the online registration, millions of eligible candidates have submitted their applications. Now after the process is concluded, SSC has decided to release the SSC GD Admit Card 2024 on 14th February 2024, they activate the direct download link on its portal i.e. ssc.nic.in. If you are a valid candidate who submitted the application form can use the login essential to get the admit card and attend this exam to become eligible for the next selection round.

IRS Tax Fourth Stimulus Checks

PM Kisan 16th Installment Date 2024

MP Police Constable Result 2024

IPL Schedule 2024

SSC GD Constable Written Exam 2024 – Overview

CountryIndia
Article onSSC GD Admit Card 2024
StatusReleased
CommissionSSC
Vacancy26,146
CategoryAdmit Card
Post NameConstable (General Duty)
SSC GD 2024 Dates20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, & 29 February 2024 and 1, 5, 6, 7, 11 & 12 March 2024
SSC GD Admit Card Date 202414th February 2024
Official Websitessc.nic.in

SSC GD Admit Card 2024 Region Wise

There is no official update available regarding to release of the SSC GD Admit Card 2024. Hence, it is confirmed that the exam will be organised from 20th February 2024 to 12th March 2024. The exam will be conducted in multiple cities in India for which you can check your examination centres by downloading SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2024.

Many candidates are looking for the GD Constable Admit Card 2024 which will be available Region Wise. You should know your region and get the download link on the website. However, many websites have given a date of release for GD Constable Hall Ticket 2024 but that is not the official date. Once the SSC announces the admit card, you will receive a notification on the official website along with the download link to be activated soon after the release date. So don’t waste time in false updates and be accurate with the official announcement.

SSC GD Admit Card 2024 (Direct Link)

SSC GD 2024 Application Status & Admit Card Links – Region Wise

SSC’s RegionApplication Status Check LinkAdmit Card Link
KKR RegionClick HereClick Here
Southern RegionClick HereClick Here
Eastern RegionClick HereClick Here
Central RegionClick HereClick Here
North Western Sub-RegionClick HereClick Here
MP Sub-RegionClick HereClick Here
North RegionClick HereClick Here
North Eastern RegionClick HereClick Here
Western RegionClick HereClick Here

SSC GD 2024 Exam Pattern

SubjectsQuestionsMarks (Max.)Timing/ Duration
General Intelligence & Reasoning20 Questions40 Marks60 minutes
General Knowledge & General Awareness20 Questions40 Marks
Elementary Mathematics20 Questions40 Marks
English/ Hindi20 Questions40 Marks
Total80 Questions160 Marks

CTET Result 2024

EMRS Result 2024

UGC NET Result 2024

UPSSSC PET Result 2024

SSC GD Syllabus 2024 Topic Wise

SectionsTopics
General Intelligence & ReasoningSports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy, Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research
General Knowledge & General AwarenessSports, History, Culture, Geography , Economic Scene, General Policy, Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research
Elementary MathematicsNumber Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and Relationship Between Numbers, Fundamental, Arithmetical operations, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Average, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time & Distance, and Ratio & Proportion
EnglishSpot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/Homonyms & Antonyms, Spellings/Detecting, Mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One Word Substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/Indirect narration, Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, and Cloze Passage
HindiVerbal Ability, Vocabulary, Comprehension, and Grammar

Follow the Steps to Download SSC GD Admit Card 2024

  • You have to browse the SSC Portal Link in your browser with an active internet connection.
  • After that SSC Dashboard will open.
  • Select the Admit Card Tab and Choose GD Constable Admit Card Link.
  • Then a login window will open.
  • Enter the details required to access the SSC GD Admit Card 2024.
  • Click on the submit option.
  • Then SSC GD 2024 Admit Card will open.
  • Check the details and verify they are relevant to you.
  • At the last, you should download and take printouts for exam use.
Official WebsiteClick Here
HomepageClick Here

Leave a Comment