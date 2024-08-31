EMRS Result 2024, emrs.tribal.gov.in Teaching & Non Teaching CutOff Direct Link

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is done with the exam for 10,391 vacancies of Principal, Hostel Warden, Junior Secretariat Assistant, TGT on 16th December 2023, 17th December 2023, 23rd December 2023, 24th December 2023. Now lakhs of aspirants are eager to get to know their EMRS Result 2024, so it will be shared via emrs.tribal.gov.in at the right time. If you have appeared in the examination and you want to check the result then you can check the EMRS Result 2024 Download Link by reading all the sections given in the article.

Aspirants who have given the exam in various places are hereby notified that the EMRS Result 2024 Link will be released soon by the NESTS. You can check the emrs.tribal.gov.in Teaching & Non-Teaching Result Link 2024 by visiting the official website and you check the Cut to Off List, Merit List by following steps curated by me, guys you can get the information written by me by reading all the sections of this article.

EMRS Result 2024

The examination of the 10,391 vacancies of Principal, Hostel Warden, Junior Secretariat Assistant, TGT has been organized and the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has also completed the evaluation process of the answer sheets. Now it will declare the EMRS Result 2024 and aspirants can get their results by following a few steps given below and you can download your result online and you will not have to visit any other place.

Aspirants who qualified in the result will be short to listed for the next round and after facing every round, they will be selected for the Teaching and Non-Teaching posts. The NESTS has organized the complete recruitment process and if you want to know then EMRS Teaching & Non-Teaching Result Date 2024 then you can get your result by visiting the official website or you can also click on the link to get your result. The download link will be activated after the release of the result and it will be activated in the coming days.

EMRS Teaching & Non-Teaching Exam 2024 Details

Name of Authority National Education Society for Tribal Students Post Type Teaching & Non-Teaching Post name TGT, PGT, JSA, Principal, Hostel Warden Total vacancies 10391 Exam Date 16th December 2023, 17th December 2023,

23rd December 2023, 24th December 2023 Category Result EMRS Result 2024 Release Date 24 January 2024 Official Website emrs.tribal.gov.in

EMRS TGT PGT Principal Cut Off Marks 2024

If you are looking for the EMRS TGT PGT Principal Cut Off Marks 2024 then you can read this section to know about the Cut-Off List. The EMRS Teaching & Non-Teaching Exam 2024 Cut Off Marks is the minimum marks set by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) and it is required to qualify for the 10,391 vacancies of Principal, Hostel Warden, Junior Secretariat Assistant, TGT.

The NESTS will declare the Cut-Off list along with the result so you can check the Cut-Off list on its official website. If you want to check the EMRS TGT PGT Principal Expected Cut Off Marks 2024 then you can check the below table:

Category Cut Off Marks (Expected) General 64 to 76 Marks Other Backward Class 54 to 61 Marks Schedule Caste 49 to 53 Marks Schedule Tribe 49 to 53 Marks ESM 50 to 66 Marks

EMRS TGT, PGT, JSA, Principal, Hostel Warden Merit List 2024

If you want to know the EMRS TGT, PGT, JSA, Principal, Hostel Warden Merit List 2024 PDF then you can check the latest updates posted by me. After the EMRS Teaching & Non-Teaching Exam 2024 Result, National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will share the EMRS TGT PGT Principal Merit List 2024 as it is usually released after the release of the result.

The EMRS TGT, PGT, JSA, Principal, Hostel Warden Exam Merit List 2024 is the list of aspirants who have secured the highest marks in the exam. If you want to check that either your name is listed in the merit list then you can check it by visiting the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in. If your name is there in the EMRS TGT, PGT, JSA, Principal, Hostel Warden Merit List 2024 then you have golden chance of having this post.

Steps to Download EMRS Result 2024

Login on the official website of National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) emrs.tribal.gov.in

Then click on EMRS TGT, PGT, JSA, Principal, Hostel Warden Result 2024 Download Link and share the Registration Number, Password and others to get the result.

You can now download and take a print out of EMRS TGT, PGT, JSA, Principal, Hostel Warden Merit List Online 2024 for future reference