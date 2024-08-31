UPSSSC PET Result 2024, upsssc.gov.in UP PET CutOff & Scorecard Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is now done with the Preliminary Eligibility Test for the candidates in the state. The test was scheduled for 28 October 2023 and 29 October 2023 and now they are currently awaiting the release of the UPSSSC PET Result 2024 by UPSSSC so your wait is over because the Authority released the UPSSSC PET Result 2024 on 29 January 2024 on their official website. The UPSSSC is now analyzing the applicants’ answer sheets in order to get ready for the exam results after the written examination procedure is finished. The UP PET 2024 Result will be made accessible through online methods at upsssc.gov.in. With the use of their online application data, candidates will be able to obtain it.

You will get UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Download Link so check this page regularly. UPSSSC has Displayed the UP PET Result 2024 on 29 January 2024 on its official website. Here i have provided you the direct link to check UP PET Result 2024 and with the help of which you can check your result very easily. Candidates who will qualify UPSSSC PET 2024 will be eligible for the main examination of Junior Engineer, Accountant, Lower Subordinate, and other examinations organizing by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

UPSSSC PET Result 2024

Pre Eligibility Test is among the significant exams that the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, or UPSSSC, is in charge of organizing, as everyone is aware. Applications for the UP PET 2023–24 were opened in 2023, and lakhs of candidates enrolled for the test. After that, on 28 October 2023 and 29 October 2023, as scheduled, they all attended the written exam. Officials began evaluating the answer sheets as soon as the exam was completed, and it can take a few weeks before the results are out. You may see the UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Link on the official website once the response sheets have been checked.

Candidates who take the written test will all begin searching the internet for the release of the UP PET Result 2024 PDF. On this website, candidates will get all the information on the test, and i will include a direct link to the commission’s official website so you may view the results. You must obtain the UP pet scorecard 2024, which includes several facts, after reviewing your marks. It is recommended that candidates check their scores as the UP PET Cut Off Marks 2024 shown below to see if they qualify.

UP Preliminary Eligibility Test 2024 Details

Name of Organization Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Name of Test Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Preliminary Eligibility Test 2024 Date 28 October 2023 and 29 October 2023 Category Result UPSSSC PET Result 2024 Date 29 January 2024 Official Website upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh PET 2024 Cut off marks

Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) was conducted by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on 28 and 29 October 2023. For which more than 19 lakh candidates have applied and all the candidates appeared for the exam, the result of the exam has not been released yet. I want to tell you that many candidates are waiting for UPSSSC PET Exam 2024 Result because its result should be out by now as it is already late and lakhs of candidates are waiting to apply for the vacancies depended on this test by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

Candidates have to prepare for the second exam also and at this time many such vacancies have come for which candidates want to focus on the second exam also. But until its result comes, they will not know whether to prepare for another exam or not and candidates are confused about this and are demanding that the Uttar Pradesh PET 2024 Cut off marks be released soon.

Category Expected Cut Off Marks UR 75 to 80 OBC 70 to 75 SC 65 to 70 ST 60 to 65 EWS 70 to 75

UPSSSC PET Scorecard 2024 Download Link

The UPSSSC PET exam was organized by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) a long time ago and after that they are waiting for the exam result the exam was held on 28 October 2023 and 29 October 2023. Its answer key was also released immediately by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission after the exam was over. Now all the candidates are expecting that the UP PET Scorecard 2024 Download Link is now available on the official website. Applicants can check their UPSSSC PET Result 2024 displayed on 29 January 2024.

After which all the candidates can check their results and for information, I want to tell you that more than 19 lakh candidates have taken the examination. And everyone is waiting for the UPSSSC PET Result 2024, All the candidates are waiting for the Uttar Pradesh PET 2024 Result and answer key because after the release of the final answer key, the result will be announced on the basis of the same.

How to Know UPSSSC PET Result 2024

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) www.upsssc.gov.in or click on the direct link given above to reach the result page directly.

After reaching the homepage of the website, you will see “ Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2024 Announcement”, click on it.

Announcement”, click on it. Now to check the UPSSSC PET Result 2024, click on the link “Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 Result/Score Card”.

To login, enter the required details like registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code.

Now you will see your UPSSSC PET Result 2024 on the screen, check the result and download it and take a printout of your result for future use.