MSBTE Diploma Results 2024, msbte.org.in Winter Exam Marksheet Direct Link

The results of examinations conducted by MSBTE were released on the 24th of January 2024. This post will guide you when and where you can check the most awaited results. Students should read the complete article to get more detailed information about MSBTE Diploma Results 2024. Students can check their MSBTE Diploma Winter Result 2024 published on 24 January 2024 on the official website of MSBTE i.e. msbte.org.in.

MSBTE Diploma Results 2024

MSBTE refers to Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the government-owned organization responsible for conducting exams through which candidates may get a seat for higher education in a reputed and well-known college. These colleges guide and train them in achieving Diploma in Pharmacy, Engineering, and Government Approved Short Term courses.

MSBTE conducted an exam in December in two different shifts; one in the morning in which the exam started at 9:30 am and finished at 12:30 pm. The second shift of the exam was from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The time duration of the exam was three hours.

Expected Date of MSBTE Results 2024

Candidates who enrolled and participated in the MSBTE Exam are now keenly waiting for the results to be released. The MSBTE has displayed the results for the Diploma Winter examination held from 1 December to 21 December 2023 on 24 January 2024. If you are one of the candidates who appeared for the MSBTE Exam conducted from the 1st of Dec to the 21st of Dec then this is to notify you that the evaluation process is still going on and you will be able to see your results soon.

Where can I check my MSBTE Exam Results 2024?

After completing the evaluation of answer sheets; the results will be announced officially at the official website of MSBTE at https://msbte.org.in/. The official link is in the inactivated mode for now. However, as soon as the results are made official to the public, the link will be activated and candidates will be able to see the results just by clicking the link provided above.

You are recommended not to rely on any other third-party website if they claim that msbte diploma results are out until and unless the officials notify you about released results. Some third-party websites are operated by scamsters and fraudsters and relying upon or believing them may result in sharing information with the wrong people.

Overview Table on MSBTE Examination Results 2024

Examination Name Diploma Winter 2023-2024 Conducted By Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Date of Examination 1 December – 21 December 2023 Category Result Date of Result 24 January 2024 Exam Timings Shift 1: 9:30 am-12:30 pm

Shift 2: 2:00 pm -5:00 pm Official Website https://msbte.org.in/

Details available on MSBTE Diploma Results 2024

In this section, you will be provided with a list of details that you can see on your result.

Name of the participant.

Participant’s Roll Number

Examination Session

Enrolment Number

Date of Examination

Examination Centre

Time of Examination (Shift)

Course Name

Subject-wise Marks

Obtained Marks

Percentage

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Registration Details

Division

Overall Performance

Remarks

After qualifying for the MSBTE Exam, the participants will be entitled to hold the seat to get a Diploma from the field of their interest. The exams are conducted to analyse the eligibility of an individual for a particular subject. The applicants are compelled to score a minimum threshold score to hold a seat for the subject of their interest.

Courses offered by MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education regulated by the Government of Maharashtra regulates the development and promotion of Technical Education at the Diploma Level within the state of Maharashtra/ Head office of MSBTE is located in Mumbai. The main aim of the MSBTE Board is to enhance the employability of Diplomates. There are many courses available for students interested in achieving a Diploma course in any field like:

Diploma in Agriculture Engineering, Architectural Assistantship, and Automobile Engineering.

Diploma In Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering (Correspondence), Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering (Part-Time), Computer Engineering (Part-Time), Computer Technology, Computer Engineering (Industry Integrated), Computer Engineering, Civil & Rural Engineering, Civil Engineering (Sandwich Pattern), Construction Technology, and Computer Science & Engineering.

Diploma In Fashion and Clothing Technology, Electrical Engineering (Correspondence), Electrical Engineering (Part-Time), Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (Industry Integrated), Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Electronics Engineering (Ind. Int.), Electronics & Tele-Communication Engineering, Electrical Power Systems, Electrical & Electronics (Power System), Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electronics & Video Engineering, Electronics Engineering.

Diploma In Food Technology, Fabrication Tech. & Erection Eng., Fabrication Tech. & Erection Eng. (San. Patt), Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

Diploma In Instrumentation and Control, Instrumentation, Industrial Electronics, and Industrial Electronics (Part-Time).

Diploma In Mechanical Engineering (Correspondence), Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering (Part-Time), Mechanical Engineering (Sand. Patt.), Mechanical Engineering (Ind. Int.), Mining & Mine Surveying, Mining Engineering, Medical Laboratory Technology, and Medical Electronics.

Diploma In Printing Technology (Part-Time), Production Engineering, Pharmacy, Plastic Engineering, Production Technology, Textile Manufacturers, Travel & Tourism, and Textile Technology.

Steps to Check MSBTE Diploma Winter Results 2023-2024

When the results are out, you can check the msbte diploma results 2024 by visiting the official portal of MSBTE at https://msbte.org.in/. In this section of the post, you will be provided with a complete procedure following the process sequentially will help you to see the results conveniently from your comfort place. Some particulars need to be kept handy while looking for the results. These particulars will help as login credentials and guide the portal to search for specific candidates’ exam outcomes.

Visit the authorised portal of MSBTE at https://msbte.org.in/.

Look for the “Menu” option on the webpage.

Select the option stated “Examination”.

Choose the “Result for Winter 2023-2024 Exam”.

Enter the Seat Number and Enrolment Number in the column provided. Be accurate while entering particulars.

Proceed to the “Submit” option.

It is recommended to keep checking the official website of MSBTE for a certain period as results are anticipated to be released soon. You can keep checking the website you are reading posts on. The website promises to provide you with all the updates and authentic information regarding the MSBTE Diploma Winter Exam Results 2023-2024.