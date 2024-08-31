ICSI CSEET Result 2024, www.icsi.edu Scorecard Direct Link

The post will update you about the ICSI CSEET Result 2024. ICSI announced to make the results official on their authorized portal on the 19th of January 2024. Now the aspirants are waiting keenly to know the outcomes of their hardship. If you are one of the aspirants who appeared for the ICSI CSEET Exam, wishing you good luck with your results. Your results will be out by 2:00 pm, stay connected with this post as you are in the right place. Keep reading the post to the end to know more information regarding where and when you can check the ICSI CSEET Result 2024.

ICSI CSEET Result 2024

ICSI refers to the Institute of Company Secretaries that conducted the CS Executive Entrance Test on 6th January 2024 and the 8th January 2024. Now the aspirants can check the results of the exam on the official website of the ICSI. Steps to check the ICSI CSEET Result 2024 along with the passing criteria set by the responsible body will be discussed in the post. If you are one of the aspirants who appeared for the exam, it is suggested to read the complete article.

When and where to check the ICSI CSEET Exam Result 2024

It is to notify you that the results of the ICSI CSEET Exam 2024 will be made public to all the candidates by the officials on (19 January) at 2:00 pm. Aspirants can check the results now by accessing the official portal of the ICSI at icsi.edu.

Overview Table of the ICSI CSEET Result 2024

Examination Name ICSI CSEET Exam 2024 Authority ICSI Category Result Date of Result 19 January 2024 Time of Result 2:00 pm Passing Criteria 40% in each subject 50% overall score Official Portal icsi.edu

Passing Criteria for the ICSI CSEET Exam 2024

CSEET candidates are obliged to secure at least 40 percent marks in each paper. If they wish to secure a seat for the CS profession, they have to secure a 50 percent overall score in the exam.

Required credentials are suggested to be kept handy so that you can check the results immediately after they are made official to the public. After looking at the results, do not forget to download the scorecard that appeared on the screen. Students are advised to download the scorecard and keep it saved on their devices.

You may also take a printout of your results as they can be used for future reference. Students will be able to download the result and an e-result-cum-mark statement with a subject-by-subject breakdown of marks from the website.

What if you failed the ICSI CSEET Exam 2024

Let’s start the paragraph with a motivation “I’m not failed, my success is just postponed”. Keep telling yourself that success is on the way. Candidates who fail the exam do not need to panic and request to be motivated and keep preparing for the exam with full potential. Here are some ways to overcome the failure.

If the candidates fail or are disqualified from the exam, they can appear later when the examination will be conducted by the organization in the next session. A candidate may be spared from taking the remaining papers if they appear in all of the mandatory exams covered by the module and only fail one of the exams.

1: Lack of preparation can be one of the reasons for the failure, it is important to be focused on the concepts when you study. You must follow the “Adaptive Study Method” whenever you revise a concept.

2: Too much preparation might be another reason. It is important to be specific and well aware of the book you are referring to. Instead of reading 10 books on the same concept, try to stick to one authentic book that covers most of the crucial information. It is suggested to not fall for any marketed books but to refer to the ICSI study material that abides strictly with the institute syllabus.

3: You have to learn time management. This is the most common mistake, students make. Rather than spending too much time on a complicated question, be focused on covering the number of easy questions through which you may score more when all the questions are combined. Quick revision tools are of great importance and help to save time while preparing for CSEET. Quick revision tools refer to the quick notes that you should make while studying a subject deeply.

Apart from these, some of the other factors that you should take into consideration include:

Be decisive about your caliber before attempting both groups’ exams simultaneously.

Do not be anxious while preparing for the exams, be confident and keep faith.

Work on yourself and try to improve your presentation skills.

Get some practical support.

Role of CS Executive

As we all are aware of the fact that the profession of CS Executive is one of the tough jobs to perform. A CS Executive is responsible for several functions within the company. A multinational company that is operating in various countries cannot even imagine managing its work without a CS. Some of the responsibilities for which a CS is answerable include:

Corporate governance

Issuing of shares

Maintaining Statutory registers

Statutory responsibilities

Filing annual returns to Acra

Shareholder regulations

Meeting organizer

Compliance

Filing information at companies’ house

Register of members

Maintaining company records

Right to attend board meetings

Appointment or resignation of a director

Legal knowledge

Filing certain statutory returns

Managing director induction

How to check ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test Result 2024

In this section, some steps are shown below, which can be followed sequentially to check the ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test Result 2024. It is suggested to be handy with details like roll number, and enrolment number to check the results as soon as it will be released.

First of all, browse the web and open the official portal of the ICSI CSEET.

The homepage will appear on the desktop or mobile screen.

You will be provided with many options there, select the option stated “Declaration of Results of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January 2024 Session” in the section of important notification.

Login to the particulars in the provided column.

Note: Be mindful while entering the details in the provided space to access the result.

Login details are required to lead the portal to the specific candidate’s results. There is no need to go through a complete list to check for the name or roll number (like before). So, these can be considered to act as login credentials, hence allowing only the aspirants to check the result and people having incomplete or no details cannot access the ICSI CSEET Result 2024.