Animal Movie OTT Release Date – When Will You Get to Watch Uncut Version on Netflix?

On 1 December 2023, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released and has been a huge hit. The film has is a huge hit box office despite receiving mixed reviews and its revenues have broken all previous records. Where it earned more than Rs. 200 crore in the first few days. In few weeks since its premiere, the film has earned a huge Rs. 916 Crore worldwide, solidifying its status as a legitimate blockbuster.

Huge crowd is excitedly awaiting the Animal Movie OTT Release Date, even though many fans have visited theaters to see the film festival on the big screen. For those who would rather be cozy in their own homes, the wait is almost over as Uncut Version of Animal will Stream on 26 January 2024 on Netflix and for that you must have a paid subscription of the Netflix.

Animal Movie OTT Release Date

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Details

Movie Name Animal Star Cast Check below Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Box Office Performance Rs. 916 crore till now Animal Movie OTT Release Date 2024 26 January 2024 Streaming Platform Netflix

Animal- Uncut Version to be premiered on Netflix

The OTT version will have a few sequences that were left out of the theatrical release. The whole duration and other information will be revealed soon so keep checking my page. With the biggest single days, opening weekend, opening week, and non-holiday opening in India, Animal emerged as the greatest film of 2023. In Many foreign countries, it became the highest-grossing Indian movie, the third highest-grossing Indian movie of 2023, the fifth highest-grossing Hindi movie, the ninth highest-grossing Indian movie, and the highest-grossing A-rated Indian movie.

Animal Movie Cast

Plot of the Film

The complex bond between a father and son is central point of the story of the film Animal. Balbir neglects his kid, who holds him in high regard, while he is frequently out for business. Ranbir Kapoor developed an obsessive behavior as a child because he did all in his power to get his father’s attention. His obsession with winning his father’s praise makes him a dangerous criminal who everyone has to be afraid of.

Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s film ‘Animal’ stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in lead roles. The story of the film is based on the love between a father and son. This is an action film, whose budget is said to be Rs 100 crore. Here i have told you about the plot of the movie and i am really looking forward to watch this movie on Netflix.